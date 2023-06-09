What does the rise in generative AI mean for jobs here?

It seems like every day there is a new report or news story about either the perils of generative AI or its potential to make our lives easier.

We’ve heard of people testing its capabilities to design art, create children’s stories, conjure up photos of people who don’t actually exist, and write everything from poetry and university essays to opinion articles in leading national newspapers.

The fact that Chat GPT, Bard, Midjourney and other generative AI services have been able to do so much, so quickly in a way that often isn’t distinguishable from human efforts, has both impressed and frightened people in equal measure. As such it hasn’t taken long for people to begin asking one of the most common questions that arises when AI enters the conversation – how long it will be until it takes over our jobs.

While some significant players in the tech industry have called for a pause in the use of AI to let society catch up, the truth is that artificial intelligence has been transforming or lives and jobs for years.

But instead of feeling threatened by AI, we see it as an opportunity – specialist skills will always be in demand, while generative AI can take away the boring, time-consuming parts of our jobs. This frees talented people up to do the more interesting tasks, think creatively and strategically, and drive growth.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman said “humans are more capable than we give ourselves credit for” when interviewed about generative AI, noting that people are adaptable and empathetic and AI is yet to automate a whole job.

Much has been written about AI’s potential to increase workforce productivity and certain sectors are already seeing the benefits of leveraging its benefits. Accountants are activating ChatGPT to write formulae and developing large language models to support tasks in finance. With the right prompt, AI is able to compile reports or access information for statements.

This doesn’t mean that skilled workers will be out of demand. Being able to instantly access insights from a vast data lake allows them to focus on making better informed decisions.

In construction architects are using generative AI not to replace the design of buildings but to drive their own creativity. Other tools are helping construction firms speed up their projects by analysing drawings and automating adjustments with a prompt, a job that would otherwise need to be done one click at a time – again allowing humans to focus on higher-value tasks.

AI in customer service is something all of us have experienced, whether we know it or not. It’s become commonplace to direct our queries to an online chatbot, which then points us in the direction of the information we need. If all else fails, we’re forwarded to a human who can help us with specific issues we’re facing.

Ultimately, ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are more advanced versions of the chatbots in the corner of any consumer website. But the progress made in using complex language and being able to understand questions is likely to result in a smoother user experience and greater customer satisfaction. That good work is undone, however, if there aren’t humans to manage those requests that can’t be handled by AI.

In the technology sector, it’s often said that the greatest weakness in an organisation’s cyber security isn’t the machines, but human error. With an AI model that learns from employee data, security teams can now predict and mitigate against any actions that could lead to costly breaches.

At the launch of GPT-4, OpenAI demonstrated how ChatGPT could create a webpage using a sketch from a napkin. What does this mean for software developers? Generative AI can enable junior developers to achieve more, while those in senior roles can use it to save time checking for errors and focus on the strategic elements of their roles.

It seems inevitable that generative AI is going to impact us all. Given its growing capabilities, it’s worth asking how will your workforce be impacted? What can you trust AI with? How can you upskill your people to help them use its potential?

People in certain jobs may think generative AI is going to ruin their lives but there is plenty of opportunity to upskill and be equipped to apply it, rather than be replaced by it.

John Moore is managing director of Hays NI