Almac: building an £840m company with a 7,000 strong workforce

Almac Group comes in at number seven on Ulster Business Top 100

When the late Sir Allen McClay set up what became a billion pound pharma giant in 1968 little did he think his second venue would be on a similar trajectory.

Almac Group is now a business boasting a turnover of £840m and pre-tax profits of £96.7m – making it Northern Ireland’s seventh largest business.

Initially borne out of the purchase of several divisions of his first firm, then called Galen (which later became Warner Chilcott), Almac has gone on to expand and become a world leader in pharma with a global workforce over 7,000 people. Galen is now part of the overall Almac Group.

Now headed by Alan Armstrong, the company remains at the forefront of developing, manufacturing, testing and distributing essential medicines to patients around the world.

“Almac Group is a global leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle to pharmaceutical and biotech companies,”Alan says.

“These innovative services range from diagnostic services, drug product manufacture, formulation development, clinical trial supply services and technologies through to commercial-scale manufacture and distribution.

“Almac is committed to long-term growth by re-investing all profits back into the business. They have grown each year for over a decade and the most recent results for the year ending September 30, 2022 show the company recorded a £105m (14.3%) rise in revenue from £735m in 2021 to £840m in 2022.

“Pre-tax profits were recorded at £97m, up from £81m (20% increase) for the same period the previous year.

“Almac recently announced that its global workforce has reached 7,000 people, a total growth of over 1,000 employees in the last 18 months.

“This growth comes midway through a three-year expansion programme for the group, announced in November 2021. Growth plans included £200m global capital investment and 1,800 new jobs for Northern Ireland, other sites in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, to meet increased worldwide client demand.

“This investment was planned to ensure that Almac retains its position as an industry leader, giving clients, and ultimately patients across the world who receive benefit from these therapeutics, the best possible offering from Almac.”

In Northern Ireland the firm is investing £100m locally in its headquarters, based in Craigavon. This includes new facilities, more capacity and new client offerings for many of the Almac Group businesses.

It also includes a £15m investment to enhance its current employee catering offering featuring restaurants, mixed use dining and working areas, covered outdoor eating, breakout spaces and seating to accommodate the needs of the 4,000 employees on the campus.

“As part of this ongoing expansion, more than £72m is being invested at the company’s North American facilities including the US headquarters in Souderton, Pennsylvania and Durham, North Carolina,” Alan says.

“As a global leader in providing a range of expert services and support across the drug development lifecycle, the company knows it is crucial that it demonstrates commitment to the long-term sustainability of the sector. Parallel to this expansion and increased employee numbers, Almac also made a commitment to ensuring that it benefits the communities it operates in and the wider planet.

“In 2022 Almac committed to being net zero by 2045 and to reduce the group’s scope one and scope two emissions by 50%, by 2030. The company has also reported that all new building projects at Almac Group campuses globally will be designed and constructed to Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method standards (or appropriate global equivalent).

“Almac’s overall mission is to ‘advance human health’ and this ongoing expansion and innovation enables the group to expand the support it gives global clients in developing their life-saving treatments for patients in need.”

He says during this financial year the group was involved in the development of hundreds of life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.