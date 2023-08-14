Ellvena Graham: Innovation, tenacity and ability to make the most of opportunities

Ellvena Graham OBE, chair of Tourism NI and Catalyst, says the Ulster Business Top 100, in association with KPMG, shines a spotlight on how the best of our economy is performing

As a barometer of the Northern Ireland economy’s health, the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies listing offers one of the most accurate insights available.

This year, it is clear our biggest businesses are flourishing, growing both turnover and profit in a year when the macro-economic environment paints an altogether different picture.

Innovation, tenacity, and the ability to make the most of the opportunities ahead are traits which run through the names on the list and are the reason the organisations which I’m involved with are also growing.

The technology sector continues to evolve across all divisions, with both indigenous companies and inward investment outperforming; the agri-food sector is proving itself to be a world leader in product development and is finding new markets both near and far; and the tourism sector has recovered its lustre and is drawing in visitors from new markets.

The latter’s performance has been particularly impressive within the island of Ireland, with a new wave of visitors from the Republic making the journey north for the first time, and promising to return. Meanwhile, Belfast has evolved as a cruise hub and this year was the departing destination for a major cruise for the first time rather than a stop-off. When departing from a city, visitors tend to tag on days either end of the cruise to spend in the locality, increasing visitor spend across the region.

Other sectors are also performing well, returning to growth in a relatively confident fashion.

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges, for there most certainly are. This won’t be the first column in this publication to mention stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates, but it is fair to say that both are denting confidence, paring profit margins and heaping pressure on a business community which had just shaken off the last vestiges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spectre of a shrinking public sector budget at Stormont is also putting a brake on direct spending and curbing or delaying funding for infrastructure or other projects which would have benefited business.

In many respects these headwinds are outside the control of us here in Northern Ireland, but there are more local pressure points which could be addressed to allow our incredibly resilient companies to reach their potential.

The lack of a functioning Executive, while becoming something of a worrying normality, is most certainly the main thorn in the side of progress at present. Put frankly, hard decisions, the type which can’t be expected to be made by senior civil servants, aren’t being made with the result that some of our most important public services are suffering and government is unable to fulfil its role as an enabler of business.

Of course, a restored Executive won’t be a panacea to the issues faced in the public sector at present, but it would certainly help charter a smoother passage through the current crisis than the incumbent structure.

It would also help Northern Ireland take advantage of the opportunities for economic growth which have currently presented themselves.

It is clear from trade data that the Northern Ireland Protocol is already bearing fruit for exporters in Northern Ireland and there is little doubt there is more potential under the proposals put forward under the Windsor Framework to offer dual market access to both the European Union and UK. On the other side of the coin, however, some importers are facing a mountain of paperwork which only adds to the inflationary pressures placed on their businesses.

When it comes to inward investment, the Windsor Framework has certainly been flagged as adding another selling point for investors and news reports suggest it hasn’t missed the sightlines of those in the US.

To boost our chances of wooing investors further we do indeed need a government agency to communicate the investment “sell” effectively and, to give them the best chance of success, it is vital we have a functioning, stable government to provide some level of certainty.

The tech sector in Northern Ireland has certainly been a major beneficiary of inward investment in recent years, with major global players not just adding jobs but helping to enrich the local talent pool and propagate one of the most innovative startup communities in the world. By playing to our strengths – a high standard of living, lower cost base and partnership from world class universities – the sector here has managed to ride out the recent retrenchment in global tech and will be able to continue doing so in the coming months.

That situation is true for much of the Northern Ireland economy and bodes well for a future which holds challenges and opportunity in equal measure. With a functioning government and the undoubted resilience and tenacity of every entrepreneur within these pages and within this land, those challenges will be overcome and opportunities exploited with ease.