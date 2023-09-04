John Healy: ‘Our tech success stories are evidence of a strong and cohesive industry’

John Healy, former head of Allstate NI and now chairman of the Software Alliance, says this year’s Ulster Business Top 100 is yet another key reminder that our IT and tech sector is an increasingly important part of the wider Northern Ireland economy

This year’s Top 100 demonstrates the strength of the IT industries in Northern Ireland in the face of a challenging wider economic climate.

As a growing number of technology companies make the list year-on-year, this annual barometer of profit and turnover across Northern Ireland reminds us that our IT industries are now a well-established contributor to the local economy, up there every year delivering alongside the construction, agrifood and aerospace sectors.

This success, compared many times lately with the vastly different landscape of 1998 when investors were only beginning to seriously consider NI, shows little signs of dwindling. We are a region that, despite our current political situation, has a strong entrepreneurial infrastructure in place, a capable education system to back us up, and that remains open and friendly to investment.

What the next 25 years will bring in the technology sector is a different type of growth pattern as companies restructure, adapt to the changing world of work, and build on the strong foundation that exists in Northern Ireland.

The presence of FD Technologies in Newry and Seagate Technology in Derry in the Top 100 points to the continued strong performance, at the top level, of tech in our regional hubs. Collectively, with the likes of Allstate NI and Kainos also competing among the Top 100 companies, there is no doubt that IT and technology is a mainstay of the local economy.

This is in stark contrast to the tough times experienced at a consumer level, and in some sectors at a small business level, throughout the past year as energy prices and interest rates soared. While our IT industries are not immune to these pressures, the main challenges are presented differently within the sector where current issues are around access to talent across the board, and funding support for our smaller, home-grown technology businesses.

In the area of talent development, research by the Department for the Economy in 2021 showed that the number of digital jobs in Northern Ireland increased by 50% between 2010 and 2021. This is a much higher rate of job creation when compared with the wider economy, which witnessed 9% growth in jobs within the same period.

This sustained increase in demand is directly attributed to the growth of expertise across the IT sectors, investment into Northern Ireland for this expertise, and a flourishing technological ecosystem, supported by our universities and further education colleges, that has over time transformed Northern Ireland into a world-leading tech hub.

Yet it also presents challenges right across industry, and we have long discussed the need for sustainable skills development in order to continue our success. One area that will be key to this is software engineering.

Software developers are in demand right across the tech landscape, both within those companies on the Top 100 list and outside them. It is a fundamental part of the tech sector supply chain, and as a whole, is a sector that contributes over £1.7bn to the economy each year, employing 23,000 people across 2,200 companies.

In many cases, software development exists as a key function servicing a wider business operation, and therefore underpins all the sub-sectors of IT in Northern Ireland.

It is for this reason that six independent tech companies came together in 2022 to establish the Software Alliance as the representative voice for software engineering companies in Northern Ireland.

Collectively, the alliance works to support policy development to ensure that government understands the key needs of the sector, influencing that work in the area of skills development, but also in terms of investment support and research and development. The alliance exists to collectively set the strategic direction for the whole of the industry and the wider tech landscape of Northern Ireland.

While the Top 100 provides useful annual analysis of our top performing businesses, the software sector seeks to represent companies of all sizes, many of which are small and micro businesses. This is in line with the general direction of local business, with the latest NISRA statistics showing that as of March 2023, 89% of businesses registered in Northern Ireland are classed as micro businesses. Indeed, just over 2%, or 1,655 businesses, had 50 or more employees.

So, while it is important that we celebrate our big tech success stories in Northern Ireland, and I congratulate each one represented on the Ulster Business Top 100 index, I believe they are one element of a well-established ecosystem here. Alongside these multi-nationals, we have a rich and diverse technology ecosystem that will be a key contributor to the Northern Ireland economy for decades to come.