KPMG revealed as the new sponsor for Ulster Business Top 100 NI companies edition

Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew and Johnny Hanna, partner in charge KPMG in Northern Ireland. Picture by Aodhan Roberts

Professional services firm KPMG has been revealed as the new sponsor of the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies edition.

The Top 100 Companies 2023 double edition is the biggest and most popular in the Ulster Business portfolio, boasting a huge shelf life, and has been used by others as a key barometer of performance across our economy for more than 30 years.

John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business magazine, said: “The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies list remains one of the most important in the annual business calendar — as a key research tool and reference guide for business professionals right across Northern Ireland.

“It’s also an opportunity to showcase the breadth and variety of our biggest businesses and the firms which work with them, from right across the sectors.

“Ulster Business is proud to partner with KPMG as sponsor of this key edition.”

KPMG will sponsor the flagship edition of the magazine for the next three years.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “KPMG is delighted to be sponsoring the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies.

“The companies on the list represent the backbone of the Northern Ireland economy and reflect the innovation and dynamism which have been a feature of our leading businesses for many years.

“We work closely with many large corporates and, although there are a raft of headwinds, they have been performing strongly in the local and global marketplace.

“Presented with a raft of unique to Northern Ireland opportunities in the form of dual market access to the EU and UK, the potential to reduce corporation tax and the support from a range of city deals, the future looks bright for our biggest businesses.”