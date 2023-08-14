Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris: Windsor Framework represents significant progress and key driver of prosperity

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, writes for Ulster Business about the strength of our local economy and the firms within it, the opportunities which lie with the Windsor Framework and why restoration of devolution is imperative

This landmark agreement continues to be an extraordinary achievement for Northern Ireland, helping to lay the foundation of the more peaceful, free and prosperous society that we see today. We can be proud to see the huge strides of progress made over the past 25 years.

The remarkable progress Northern Ireland has made this past quarter century has been possible with the support of businesses large and small – with their ingenuity and innovation – which have rightly chosen to invest in the promise of a more peaceful future.

Twenty five years on from that Agreement being signed, investors continue to recognise that Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom offers all the right ingredients for economic success: exceptional talent, unique opportunities, a tradition of creativity and a healthy spirit of private sector entrepreneurship. The Northern Ireland of today is becoming a world-leader in key growth sectors, with clusters of expertise and opportunities for growth, including: artificial intelligence, creative and digital industries, cyber-security, energy (including renewables), life and health sciences, and tourism.

As we embark upon the next 25 years, Northern Ireland is expanding into industries with enormous future growth potential such as cyber-security, with over 2,700 cyber professionals working in over 120 companies. At the same time, the creative industries are rightly lauded as one of the strongest sectors in Northern Ireland, having already contributed £1.3bn to the Northern Ireland economy. This success story is recognised and admired across our United Kingdom and right across the globe.

I have had the opportunity to visit many of the brilliant and innovative businesses across Northern Ireland. I want to see even more innovative, exciting businesses developing in Northern Ireland and ensure that they have the chance to thrive. The UK Government is working to support this through investments such as £11m to boost Northern Ireland’s cyber-security industry under the New Deal for Northern Ireland.

According to NISRA’s figures released in June, the Northern Ireland economy emerged from a technical recession at the end of last year, the employment rate has now surpassed its previous pre-pandemic peak and the local private sector is buoyant despite a year of global inflationary headwinds. I am optimistic that we are on course to meet the Prime Minister’s goals to halve inflation, grow the economy and create better paid jobs and opportunity across the whole of our United Kingdom, of which Northern Ireland is an integral part.

The UK Government will again demonstrate this clear commitment to the Union and investing in its future prosperity through the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in Belfast on September 12-13. Delivered in partnership with Invest NI, the summit will seek to bring together one of the largest groups of international investors and businesses Northern Ireland has ever seen.

Northern Ireland’s innovation and technological strengths are increasingly admired on the international stage, and the summit will build on recent successes across key growth sectors. The two-day summit, announced by the Prime Minister, will showcase why Northern Ireland is a fantastic place to live, work and do business and connect global businesses with the very best investment opportunities.

Back in December 2022, my colleague, the Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP, visited Invest NI’s new offices in Seoul, South Korea, which are part of an £8m UK Government investment under the New Deal for Northern Ireland to increase Invest NI’s presence overseas. This is an excellent example of the UK Government’s commitment to boosting opportunities for international investment into Northern Ireland, and identifying new trade opportunities for Northern Ireland companies to trade with businesses and suppliers across the globe - backed by the strength and scale of the whole UK’s diplomatic network.

But while I am hugely optimistic for the future of Northern Ireland, we can’t ignore that there are a range of issues to solve, particularly around productivity, fiscal stability and public service reform, that should rightly be tackled by local leaders, representing the people who voted for them.

I also recognise the challenges employers have had in filling vacancies, and the UK Government has been meeting that challenge in Northern Ireland, by investing £15m from the New Deal in Skill Up, which will enable higher education providers to deliver more than 20,000 training places, and ensure that businesses can access the skills they need.

The Windsor Framework agreed with the EU earlier this year also marks a new era of partnership for the UK and EU and a stable framework for the future. The agreement secures the smooth flow of trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland through a new green lane. The Windsor Framework marks a significant step change in our post-Brexit relationship and a recognition on behalf of the EU of the issues created by the Protocol and the need for change.

Equally important, it provides a great opportunity for NI to build on the unique benefits of being part of the United Kingdom and our internal market, and therefore having access to the new trade agreements we negotiate and being subject to the UK regime for trade in services, while also having access to the EU single market for goods.

As Secretary of State I am clear that the Windsor Framework represents significant progress and work is now underway with the main parties to better understand the basis on which they would return to the Executive. This is vitally important if we are to ensure the Stormont Assembly and Executive can deliver on the priorities of Northern Ireland’s people, while being backed by the strength and support of the UK Government.

Too often, in politics, groups and individuals focus on the issues that divide us. My focus is to continue to work, in partnership with the local parties, to deliver on the people of Northern Ireland’s common interests: locally-elected political decision-making, prosperity, progress and peace.