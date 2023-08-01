SHS Group in Belfast appoints new CEO to drive firm forward

SHS Group has appointed Arthur Richmond, the group’s chief operating and financial officer, as its new chief executive officer.

A brand owner and service provider within the grocery sector, SHS Group has a turnover of more than £640m and 1,200 employees working across seven operating divisions.

It placed at number 27 in the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies for 2023.

Mr Richmond will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of SHS Group and driving the company’s continued growth and profitability. He replaces Elaine Birchall, who stepped down earlier this month.

Read more Aer Lingus set to recruit 90 trainee pilots over the next five years

Karen Salters, SHS Group chair, said: “Arthur has been an integral part of SHS Group for over 25 years. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s success, demonstrating exceptional business acumen. Arthur is a member of the IoD and a Director of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association. An advocate for good governance, he remains steadfast in his commitment to minimising our environmental impact and fostering positive community engagement.”

Read more Aer Lingus set to recruit 90 trainee pilots over the next five years

Arthur Richmond, Group CEO, said: “I am honoured to step into the role and I look forward to leading SHS Group into the next phase of success. Our industry is constantly evolving, and it presents both challenges and significant opportunities. I am confident in our ability to navigate these changes and continue to deliver solid results.

“At SHS Group, we have a remarkable team and a culture that values innovation, excellence, and responsible business practices. I am eager to further strengthen our position in the grocery sector, driving growth and profitability while upholding our commitment to our people, business partners and communities.”