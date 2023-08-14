​Ulster Business Top 100 2023: McAleer & Rushe in at number 23

While their work is widespread across Belfast’s skyline and beyond, you’ll find the building site hoarding bearing the McAleer & Rushe name throughout the UK and beyond.

The Co Tyrone firm remains one of the stalwarts of the industry here – a Cookstown-headquartered operation with five decades under its belt.

McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK Ltd comes in at the number 23 spot on this year’s Ulster Business Top 100, in association with KPMG.

Its latest accounts show turnover of £404.3m for the period ending December 2022, up marginally on the year before, while pre-tax profits have fallen slightly from £15m to £12.1m.

Formed in 1967, the company is jointly owned by Seamus McAleer, founder and chairman and Eamonn Laverty, chief executive, who together have been the driving force behind the business.

The business made its name in the early years by delivering large-scale social housing projects before moving into commercial construction and development.

It specialises in a wide range of design and build activity in residential, student accommodation, office development and hotels, with much of its work being carried out in Great Britain.

The business completed several successful projects in Manchester, Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow and across London during the year.

McAleer & Rushe Contracts UK gained significant new contract awards early in 2023 including two residential projects in Central London totalling 366 homes.

It has also secured a 338-unit build to rent scheme in Leith, Edinburgh and three purpose built student accommodation schemes in London and Nottingham.

Closer to home it’s behind a number of large projects here in Northern Ireland.

That includes the new Ewart building in the heart of Belfast – which is now home to Deloitte and a number of other high-profile tenants.

Elsewhere in the city it recently topped out Vita Student’s latest residence.

Situated at the junction of Little Victoria Street and Bruce Street in Belfast, Vita Student Bruce Street will feature 269 high-quality studio apartments, a gym, games room and private dining and study areas.

McAleer & Rushe has also now been appointed by Goodstone Living to build at least 338 homes for its next generation build-to-rent residential scheme in Leith, Edinburgh.

The waterfront scheme, branded as ‘Dockside’ and designed by 3DReid Architects, will have panoramic views and resident amenity space including rooftop lounge and dining, co-working areas, and a fitness centre.

The homes will be spread across four apartment blocks on a 2.5 acre site and there will be 1.3 acres of new public realm space. This includes pocket parks and a publicly accessible boardwalk created to connect the Albert Docks, the historic industrial Docklands in the north of Leith, with Ocean Terminal, a shopping, dining and leisure hub located adjacent to the development.

Speaking about the scheme, Shane McCullagh, contracts director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “Goodstone and McAleer & Rushe share a commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate and Dockside is clear evidence of that in action.

“There is synergy between our community and skills approach and Goodstone’s social value strategy, both of which are grounded in principles of socio-economic elevation, environmental protection and sustainability. We will be delivering the project in a way that has long-lasting benefits for residents and local people and we look forward to getting on site.”

Elsewhere, the firm has reached a significant milestone with the official topping out of a 34-storey residential tower at Exchange Square development in Birmingham city centre.

The ceremony was attended by Grainger plc, the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and owners and operators of the scheme, developers Nikal and the wider design team, marking months of planning and construction of this landmark residential project as the scheme enters its final stages.

Meanwhile, the group’s wider business also includes a property and investment arm called MRP Land Ltd, which also separately appears on this year’s list in the number 83 spot.