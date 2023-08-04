Ulster Business Top 100: A thirst for innovation and ability to provide dynamic solutions

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, sponsor of the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies 2023, says further strong performance among our biggest firms bodes well for our future

We at KPMG have a long-held regard for what is considered the definitive ranking of the businesses which contribute most to Northern Ireland’s economy, and we are proud to be a partner for the next three years.

It is clear from this year’s ranking that the province’s leading corporates share similar attributes in the form of a thirst for innovation and an ability to provide dynamic solutions to a global marketplace.

The figures speak for themselves, with pre-tax profit among the Top 100 up an impressive 11.4% and turnover up over 16.6%.

Collectively, they have demonstrated impressive resilience in the face of the raft of well-publicised headwinds which marked 2022 as a year of unique challenge. Whether it be inflationary pressures exacerbated by the war in Ukraine or economic uncertainty in the wake of the UK’s Mini Budget, the ability to grow profitably in such circumstances must be applauded.

Such a performance bodes well for the future, one which we believe holds much opportunity for Northern Ireland.

That confident outlook is emboldened by the fact our economy is set to enjoy the benefits of a raft of unique factors which will set us apart as a place to do business and to invest.

Perhaps of most importance is the fact we are in the enviable position of having unfettered dual market access to both the UK and European Union markets under proposals put forward to maintain the flow of goods in the wake of Brexit. The Windsor Framework has already proven a considerable benefit to the Top 100 and other companies operating here by boosting exports, and it is also helping to draw investment from across the world.

A further fillip is the fact Northern Ireland has the potential to reduce its main rate of corporation tax. The UK Government has already sanctioned the devolution of corporation tax-setting powers to the Northern Ireland Executive; powers which, if finally implemented, would allow it to reduce the tax rate to 12.5% (15% in the case of certain large companies), on a par with the Republic of Ireland and well below the UK rate of 25%.

Dual market access combined with a low rate of corporation tax would make an extremely compelling investment environment for the Top 100, and for all businesses located in Northern Ireland. Combine that with a series of growth and city deals unlocking £1bn of investment and there is little doubt that there is considerable potential for the Northern Ireland economy in the years ahead, despite the current challenges.

At KPMG we already work with many of the names within the Top 100 and we look forward to continuing our journey with them and with new clients as they take advantage of these and other opportunities.

Congratulations to all those who have made it onto the list.