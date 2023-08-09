Ulster University campus ‘metaphor for the societal changes’ in Northern Ireland

Receiving a visit from one of the most powerful leaders in the world is certainly one way to mark the unofficial unveiling of your new £370m educational campus.

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ulster University’s new Belfast base certainly did no harm in giving the organisation, which has continued to grow, invest and expand in the last few years, another PR boost.

“This campus in Belfast with its 22,000 sq m of glass, being built in an area where you would not have fronted a building with 22,000 sq m of glass 25 years ago, I think is a metaphor for the changes in society which we have seen since the Good Friday Agreement and the role which education plays within that,” Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of Ulster University tells Ulster Business.

“I think there were great synergies with what the President of the United States was talking about.”

In terms of numbers, Ulster University comes in at the number 37 spot on this year’s Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies list, in association with KPMG.

Turnover sits at £259.5m for the year ending July 2022 – up from around £239.2m a year earlier.

“We’ve gone from [previous years] to showing a surplus of £22m in the year after, £18.5m in the last year and in this year currently we are predicting to make a deficit.

“But it’s very intentional as we are investing a lot… we are purposefully investing more than we are earning because we have some infrastructure projects which we want to invest in.

“Having the multiple campuses, although it does cost us (by 2017 figures) £15m a year, we absolutely take it as part and parcel of our mission. It’s what Ulster University is about. We see those campuses as assets to us and to Northern Ireland and I think it makes us very distinctive in the marketplace.

“We have finished the campus in the last 12 months and that’s having a big difference here, but we also have other campuses to look after, in Coleraine and even more acutely in Londonderry because there is that expectation under ‘New Decade, New Approach’ [agreement signed in 2020 to restore the Executive] that there would be some growth at that campus.”

Ulster University has around 26,000 students based across its campuses, with some 1,800 international students among them.

“Most businesses are trying to make a profit and if it’s a large business then make profit for its shareholders – we don’t have any shareholders,” he says.

“The first commitment within our own strategy is around the concept of sustainability – financial sustainability for the institution, we have to be here for the long term, and then the green agenda.

“We are also a registered charity so have the obligation to deliver in that regard. We have to ensure we can generate sufficient margin where it is to be found, but there are some quite different principles. There are things in social value and things in which there is a cost of doing business.

“We have, as a commitment, to be a broad base university across a broad range of subjects – not all subjects will create sufficient margin. We don’t approach it like a regular business.”

And in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, have things returned to normal, or does such a thing exist in business?

“Not at all. You never really get a normal year,” Paul says. “I’ve been with the university since 2016 and came as pro-vice chancellor before moving to deputy vice chancellor in 2019 and then vice chancellor in 2020, so I’ve been immersed in the university and NI for a while now.

“We’ve gone from the Covid era which was exceptional in terms of operations, now to where we are in this post-Covid era where financially we are in a very unusual picture with cuts taking place against government-funded entities, so it’s not a normal year at all.

“There’s no such thing as a university – it’s people. It was people at the university who did a great job to do that challenge.”

In terms of attractiveness as a place to study, Paul says the university has been doubling international student numbers for the last five years.

He says Ulster University has seen some of the highest growth levels of international students across UK institutions, since the early 1990s.

“Bringing in international students comes with a different set of demands and responsibilities,” Paul says. “To attract those people in you need to support them properly – residential property is one of them, and also the wraparound services.

“Being in the city centre makes it an attractive place to be for international students and our prowess – we always do well in terms of our student satisfaction.”