W&R Barnett: The 127-year-old family business topping the Ulster Business Top 100 list

There are few family-run businesses in Northern Ireland which have legacies of both more than a century and turnover into 10 figures.

W&R Barnett is a group of businesses with several strands, including the international trade in grains and derivatives, molasses trading, animal feed and packaging.

It’s a family-run and owned company with a 127-year history which, despite posting sales of £1.574bn for W&R Barnett Ltd and topping this year’s Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies list, in association with KPMG, is unlikely to be considered a household name for many.

But it’s seen business grow considerably over the last 10 years – rising both up the list and also expanding its reach globally.

“As a 127-year-old family-owned business, we’re extremely proud to be top of the Ulster Business Top 100 ranking,” William Barnett, chief executive, told Ulster Business.

“Since 2010 we have primarily expanded the group outside of Northern Ireland but we’re extremely proud that our heritage was built here in Northern Ireland.

“It is an honour to be included in the list and, particularly, to be among some fantastic indigenous businesses for which we hold great admiration.”

He said turnover has climbed 40% between July 2020 and June 2022 this year. It’s a business which has also grown its headcount to around 1,700 staff.

“That period covers the early and latter stages of the Covid-19 pandemic when, although a very difficult period for the business, our activities in agricultural commodities and packaging were considered essential and able to continue operation,” he said.

“Demand in both sectors also increased substantially, with packaging output up 7% in 2021 against an average of 2% annually, and output in our commodities business rebounding from a cyclical low just before Covid-19.

“At the time, prices also increased sharply, with grain doubling from September 2020 through to the invasion of Ukraine, gas prices quadrupling and paper prices rising sharply.

“Currently, there has been some stabilisation, although widely-flagged inflationary pressures persist.

“Grain prices have fallen but remain 40% higher than pre-Covid levels, while wholesale energy prices remain two and a half times higher. Secondary inflation remains an issue with price deflation hard to find outside the main raw material markets. The labour market, in particular, remains very tight.”

Looking at the areas helping fuel the firm’s recent strong growth trajectory, Mr Barnett said: “Behind much of the increase in the group’s performance was the improvement in packaging, a move which reflects the significant investment in capacity and warehousing we made in the business prior to Covid-19.

“That allowed us to service the large spike in demand for boxes which coincided with the pandemic. Although demand also rose in the agricultural commodities business, it was less pronounced.”

“Our staff levels, the bulk of which are involved in packaging, climbed 5% during the period and now stand at approximately 1,700.”

In terms of the impact of Covid on the firm, Mr Barnett said: “One of the biggest legacies of the pandemic has been its impact on the labour market. We were in the fortunate position to be able to continue to operate during the pandemic, but it was a very difficult period in terms of operational management.

“Our operational leaders did a fantastic job of keeping their teams safe and production going but had a huge responsibility to their staff and were under considerable pressure.

“Like most businesses, we have experienced some early retirements and career breaks after such an intense experience. It has been a challenge to fill some of our open positions since then, but we have also been able to recruit some fantastic new team members.

“The other legacy of Covid is the inflationary environment, one which has impacted every aspect of our business. There is little doubt it is a huge and to some extent novel challenge for both our customers and management teams.”

And looking ahead, he said continued organic growth is on the horizon, along with capital investment and further acquisition.

“As part of that we will making capital investments this year of around £40m, including a new packaging plant in central Scotland, and an expected £25m next year,” he said.

The group recently acquired a majority shareholding in Durham Box, the leading independent cardboard box manufacturer in the north east of England.