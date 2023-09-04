We can no longer afford our health system… it’s now an Executive priority

Gareth Hetherington MBE, director, Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, looks at the current budgetary finances and why reform is needed to ensure we have sufficient coffers to run Northern Ireland

Economic performance this year has been more positive than many anticipated, primarily due to a strong labour market which has protected consumer spending, albeit in the face of increased costs.

However, a stronger economy has kept inflation higher for longer which in turn has required the Bank of England to take a more aggressive approach with interest rates.

The more recent core inflation numbers, which increased, has given the financial markets reason to raise their interest rate expectations, pushing up the cost of debt. This will put households under further pressure as mortgage deals are rolled over and business investment decisions may need re-appraised. Taken together this could push an economy that was on a ‘low growth’ trajectory into a ‘mild recession’.

These challenging economic circumstances set the context for any returning Executive. If the latest rumours are to be believed, an Executive could return in late summer or early autumn with a funding package from Westminster. Given the pressure on the public finances, there will be significant temptation to use the additional funding to alleviate budget shortfalls this year; however, it is likely that Westminster and the Northern Ireland Office could ringfence any additional money to fund reform programmes.

Making up the shortfall this year only pushes the problem into next year, a well-trodden path in Northern Ireland politics, but we are fast running out of road. A returning Executive must prioritise long-term sustainable public finances to create the stability for businesses and the economy more generally to survive and thrive. Delivering on sustainable public finances in Northern Ireland will require significant reform, both from a revenue raising perspective but also in terms of how money is spent.

There are frequent discussions and comment pieces on additional revenue raising, although not at all popular with either politicians or the public alike. In contrast, reform around how money is spent is debated much less. One glance at the Executive’s budget and it is clear that spending reform must start with the health budget. It currently consumes around 50% of the Executive’s total spending, this is up from approximately 40% in 2010 and 30% in 2000. Furthermore, unreformed, it will likely reach 60% in 2030.

In short, we can no longer afford our current health system and without reform it will have very significant implications for all other budgets across central government including education, infrastructure, economy, communities, agriculture and law and order.

In terms of meeting this challenge we could learn lessons from the Irish Government following their budgetary day of reckoning after the financial crisis. To put the finances on a sustainable footing, they established an Expenditure Review Committee, or An Bord Snip as it was known, to take a strategic approach to identifying key spending priorities and importantly areas where funding should cease.

The current crisis represents our budgetary day of reckoning and we should be taking a similar strategic approach to identifying spending priorities. In addition, given the scale of spending cuts required, public buy-in would be essential and therefore any process must be transparent and involve the public in the decisions being made.

Furthermore, the public debate would have to be well-informed. Typically, government finance discussions tend to focus on a single question, for example should the health service receive more funding? Should domestic water charges be introduced? Should university tuition fees be raised? The public responses to individual questions are not surprising, but very rarely are the public asked to make the more difficult choices between spending commitments and/ or higher or lower taxes.

This is much more complex and making the optimum decision on budget allocations requires access to accurate performance information across all areas of spending. Some Government interventions deliver excellent outcomes whilst others are much less effective. Too often the pain of budget cuts is shared equally across all programmes, when a more strategic approach would retain and perhaps even enhance funding for programmes delivering the best outcomes and those areas performing poorly would see their funding cut completely. Public input to this process would be critical here.

Lastly, while it is easy to be critical of our elected representatives, the public must understand that the next three to five years is going to be a very challenging time to be a politician and a returning Executive will have to take some very difficult and unpopular decisions. As responsible members of civic society, it is our role to call for appropriate reforms and then support those politicians who take those necessary but unpopular decisions.