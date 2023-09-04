‘We have been able to stand and be one of the key industries throughout Covid’

MBNI Holdings Ltd, which has its headquarters in Mallusk just outside Belfast and includes its truck and van business, joins the Ulster Business Top 100 for the first time in 2023

There are very few sectors and areas of industry which didn’t feel the hand of Covid-19 on their shoulder over the last few years.

But while the logistics sector and wider haulage industry have been dealing with the after effects of Brexit, the NI Protocol and now the incoming Windsor Framework, the wider delivery business saw a surge amid the global pandemic which hit our shores in 2020.

It meant a sea change in how we receive our goods – ordering online and getting things delivered to the comfort of our homes, while already on a significant upward curve, was expedited considerably.

That’s seen strong performances for the businesses which supply the vans and trucks required to help transport millions of products throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

MBNI Holdings Ltd, which has its headquarters in Mallusk just outside Belfast, is a vehicle business which counts companies and brands such as MBNI Truck & Van within its operations, which specialises in Mercedes-Benz vans and trucks at both Mallusk and Dungannon sites.

The company also operates further businesses including Rossetts, which is another Mercedes-Benz van sales operation with several sites in England.

Pauline McKeating is managing director of the business – and remains one of the few female chief executives on the Top 100 list.

An accountant by trade, Pauline, originally from north Belfast, started with the business back in 2000 before working her way through a series of roles before her current top job.

“The last 12 months has been excellent,” she tells Ulster Business. “The motor industry has taken off over the last two or three years. Habits have changed and there is demand for [vehicles such as the Sprinter van] – the vehicle of choice for couriers.”

MBNI Holdings Ltd joins the Top 100 for the first time this year, coming in at number 98 with turnover of £90.6m for the year ending December 2021, while pre-tax profits stood at £3.3m.

The overall business employs almost 300 in total, with around 115 here in Northern Ireland and around 170 across the Rossetts business.

“We have been able to stand and be one of the key industries… throughout Covid,” Pauline says.

She says she became a shareholder of the business in 2020 before becoming a majority shareholder in March this year.

“It’s very uncommon in our world,” she says. “When I started there were very few females in our industry – about 10% in the vehicle industry. I’m the only female chief executive and owner in the truck world across Mercedes-Benz in the UK.

“I think as I’ve gone through my career, [it’s about] working harder, faster and smarter than male compatriots to be measured the same. I have quite high expectations for other people as I expect them to work at the level I work at.

“[There has been] massive change in people in the market.

“When I started, you turned into a meeting room and you were the only woman. People thought you were the tea lady.”

Looking ahead she says the business is performing well and is eyeing further expansion, including at its Dungannon base.

That will see a new three-bay drive-through truck workshop and seven-bay van shop being built.

Pauline remains confident in the success of the business despite clouds of recessionary territory on the horizon, alongside ongoing and shifting arrangements around Brexit.

“You have to continue and work your way through it,” she says. “It won’t change our direction of travel.”