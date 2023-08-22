Top 50 Employers: what workers want is more important than ever in a tight labour market

Employers in every sector of the Northern Ireland economy have found ways to continue to thrive and perform well despite the headwinds, writes Hays managing director John Moore

As Northern Ireland moves into the second half of 2023, we are once again faced with an uncertain economic outlook, political instability locally and tensions on the world stage.

Of course, we were saying the same thing when I wrote this column for the Top 100 Companies edition of Ulster Business a year ago and the issues that were causing uncertainty then are still very much on the table this year.

The war in Ukraine, high energy costs, a cost-of-living crisis, high inflation that is not only curbing consumer spending but also putting many families and businesses under pressure to make ends meet, climate concerns and the ongoing absence of local government at Stormont, all continue to dominate the headlines.

And yet as I said a year ago, we have seen employers in every sector of the Northern Ireland economy continue to get on with business and many of them have adapted and found ways to continue to thrive and perform really well despite the headwinds.

It is also really interesting to note how the list of the Top 50 Employers in Northern Ireland reflects the diversity of our economy, with employers represented from retail, construction, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and drink, technology, professional services, healthcare, banking, energy, telecoms and education. All of those employers are to be commended for the essential role they play in keeping Northern Ireland’s economy moving.

Taking a glass-half-full outlook on the current situation in the economy, one positive we can point to is that the labour market has remained strong and demand in many industries remains high, meaning there is no shortage of job opportunities out there for people keen to advance in their careers.

On the flipside of that coin of course is the resulting skills shortage that employers in sectors such as technology, finance and engineering have been facing for a number of years, and people with the right experience remain in very high demand.

As we look at what might lie ahead for the recruitment market for the rest of this year, and into 2024, there are a number of issues which I think will be very relevant.

How we work

Since the global pandemic of 2020 and 2021 and the lengthy enforced periods of working from home, the debate has continued to rage about how and where we work.

While people working in many industries have to be in their workplace every day to do their job, for those whose roles are more office based and reliant only on having access to a computer and the internet, there has been a cultural shift towards remote and hybrid working patterns.

In recent research for the Hays What Workers Want survey, we found that 70% of organisations surveyed say they offer hybrid working to staff, and that number was 69% among Northern Ireland employers.

Over half (56% across the UK and 54% in Northern Ireland) of professionals say their preferred way of working is hybrid, 23% (26% in NI) say it is fully working in the office, and only 21% (20% in NI) say it is fully remote.

Perhaps most tellingly, 51% (47% in NI) of organisations offer flexible working to all staff, whereas 49% (53% in NI) assess each role individually when deciding whether to offer flexible working options.

Even five years ago those figures would have been hard to believe, but the outlook on work/life balance and what is important to workers has been fundamentally changed by the pandemic.

Many employers have adapted and accepted that hybrid will be their model for the long term, with 42% of employers we surveyed (44% in NI) expecting the proportion of employees based fully remotely to increase in the next 12 months.

But others now feel they need more time when their people are together. Of those employers we surveyed, 23% said their hybrid offering is likely to change this year in that they will ask staff to come into the office more frequently – with 13% of companies offering incentives to encourage people back and 14% considering such incentives.

These include offers like bike storage and showers, onsite cafes, free drinks, social events, bringing pets into the office, subsidised travel and in some cases even on-site childcare.

Transparency on flexibility

Each employer will need to find what works for them but while the labour market is so tight, it is incumbent on them to work out what it is that prospective employees want in order to come and work for them.

Salary as ever remains a key consideration for most people, particularly in the context of the high cost of living. But culture, wellbeing, work/life balance, values and purpose are now more important than ever for candidates weighing up the next move in their careers.

Many see an organisation’s approach to flexible working as indicative of its culture and this is reflected in the fact that the use of hybrid or remote working is now included in the contracts of 63% of the professionals we surveyed.

More than half of the employers we surveyed said transparency about their organisation’s approach to flexibly working had been very important in helping them attract staff (a further 34% said it was quite important). More than two thirds (67%) of employees said it was very important to them that employers were up front about their flexible working options.

One interesting number in our survey, which perhaps shows why there is some discrepancy, is that 43% of companies said they still don’t ask for feedback on ways of working from their employees. This seems like a missed opportunity.

No meetings, no problem

As working culture has changed, one of the interesting policies I’ve seen some employers implement is certain periods of the day where no meetings can take place.

For example, 18% of organisations (16% in NI) say they’ve implemented no meetings during lunch or certain hours of the day, 9% have implemented meeting free days, and 11% (15% in NI) have put in place a limit on the duration of meetings.

Although 70% of employers haven’t put any restrictions on meetings it appears to be a trend that is gaining traction and which those who use it believe has both wellbeing and productivity benefits.

Nearly half (49%) of professionals said they would find it useful if their employer encouraged no meetings at certain times and over a third liked the idea of time limits on meetings and meeting free days.

How and where people work is important to them, and people are less prepared to stick with arrangements they don’t like. In our survey 76% of professionals said they would be tempted to move to an organisation that offered greater autonomy in the hours they choose to work.

As Northern Ireland’s big employers navigate the conundrum of whether to bring their people back to the workplace for more of the working week, it will be very important to factor in what matters to employees.