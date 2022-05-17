UK stance may leave Republic with a stark choice

Much was said last week by the main protagonists in the NI Protocol row. However, of all the comments made by the likes of Jeffrey Donaldson, Boris Johnson or Liz Truss, the one that was most worrying came from an unlikely quarter.

EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic was responding to comments made by UK Brexit negotiator secretary Liz Truss, who was insisting on the UK’s right to unilaterally set aside sections of the protocol, if the EU did not show the “requisite flexibility”.

Hers was not the language of co-operation, compromise, or negotiation. But Sefcovic’s response should be somewhat troubling for everyone living south of the border.

He said such unilateral action would be unacceptable and it would undermine NI’s continued access to the EU single market. He did not say it would undermine the wider UK’s access to the single market under the terms of the Brexit deal.

Anything that might undermine NI’s access to the single market moves things one step closer to an actual border, with some kind of checks on the island of Ireland.

Sefcovic’s colleague and fellow EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said a border on the island of Ireland “cannot happen and will not happen”. Fair enough.

If NI loses access to the single market agreed under the protocol and there cannot be a border on the island of Ireland, then there would have to be some kind of check on goods coming into continental Europe emanating from Ireland.

In other words, the Republic’s access to its own EU single market would be undermined by administrative checks taking place at the likes of French ports.

This is precisely what the Irish Government has sought to avoid throughout the Brexit process.

If the UK government persists and breaks the international agreement it signed up to, the EU could well force Ireland’s hand by saying: ‘No border in Ireland, but securing the integrity of the single market will mean checks on goods arriving from the island.’

This would be a huge blow and would feel like a betrayal. Everything should be done to prevent this from happening. However, the EU could take the view that it has done everything it can to prevent border checks here — but given the attitude taken by the UK Government, its hands are tied. There is no sign of the protocol issue going away. Boris Johnson has used Brexit and the protocol in particular to distract from his own political failures at home — whether it was how he managed the Covid crisis or the economic troubles now setting in.

Whenever there is bad news in Britain, rhetoric on the protocol and the EU gets ratcheted up. The EU is the Brexiteers’ bogeyman, just as the Irish Government is the same for the DUP.

The EU is more than capable of taking retaliatory action against the UK, should Johnson decide to ditch sections of an international treaty. But that means a form of trade war.

EU officials can beat their breasts about adhering to agreements, especially at a time when there is so much uncertainty around Russia’s intentions and the future of Ukraine.

But Boris Johnson couldn’t give a fiddler’s about comments like that from EU politicians.

If anything, the Ukraine crisis has brought about an opportunity for him to drive an even harder bargain on the protocol — and at the same time, distract the UK electorate from real issues affecting their lives.

But fatigue is a problem. The mandarins in Brussels and senior politicians in Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Rome are up to their necks in other problems right now. The Irish Government has to be really careful that these senior figures in the EU don’t just get fed up with the NI Protocol and present Dublin with a very stark choice — checks on the border or checks on the continent.