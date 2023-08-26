Ulster Business Top 100 edition launched in Belfast

Judith Martin, Ulster Business; Karen McGarvey, events manager Belfast Telegraph; Martin Breen, deputy editor in chief of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life; John Mulgrew, editor of Ulster Business magazine; and Ed McCann, director of publishing operations at Mediahuis. Picture by Peter Morrison

Dozens of business and industry leaders have attended the launch of this year’s Ulster Business Top 100.

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies, in association with KPMG, is the flagship edition of the monthly magazine which showcases the performance of the biggest companies here from right across the sectors.

The official launch of the edition took place at Waterman in Belfast city centre, welcoming leaders from across the world of business, industry and wider civic society.

Businesses making the list saw sales turnover grow by 16.6% to £30.7bn from £26.3bn, compared with figures year-on-year.

Pre-tax profits grew by 11.4% — from £1.43bn to £1.59bn.

“The annual Top 100, which has been running for almost four decades, provides a detailed snapshot of the Northern Ireland economy — the jobs created, the income generated and overall contribution to society as a whole,” Ulster Business editor John Mulgrew told those gathered.

“The edition a snapshot of businesses from right across the sectors — employing more than 100,000 people.

“We all know costs are rising faster than they have in two decades. That’s impacting bottom lines across businesses, but it’s also impacting homes and households across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“We’re still without a working Executive, however. We have people and organisations in this room who are facing severe cuts due to the slashing of their government support, and others, which can’t progress with major developments or fresh strategies due to a lack of ministerial oversight. That’s something which needs to be solved now. We need our government back at work.”

Family-run firm W&R Barnett topped the list for the first time in 2023 with turnover of £1.57bn and pre-tax profits of almost £70m.

Some 13 companies within the listing declared losses for their last financial year — these losses amounted to £213m.