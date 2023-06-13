Awards showcase the very best of Northern Ireland’s grocery sector

From left, Michelle Shirlow, chief executive of Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards title sponsor Food NI, presents Best Marketing Campaign to the Musgrave NI team for its Centra Choices campaign

Centra Choices bagged Best Marketing Campaign at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards on Friday night.

The Awards were held at the Culloden Estate and Spa during the Grocers’ Ball, a fundraising event for GroceryAid attended by 335 guests from the sector with the aim of raising £35,000 for the charity.

Henderson Group lifted five awards, with other winners on the night including Sonya Cassidy, recognised as a Leader in Marketing, Naturo petfood for Best Brand and Hinch Distillery for Best Export Marketing.

And highly commended awards also went to Dale Farm, Dromona, Sara Fearon of Nearby NI, Kerri Smith of Finnebrogue Artisan, Maxol Kinnegar Service Station and Linwoods Health Foods.

Read more Awards demonstrate vibrancy and strength of local food sector

Eoin Brannigan, editor in chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: "Congratulations to the winners at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards. We are proud to celebrate the best of Northern Ireland’s vibrant grocery retail and food and drink sectors.”

This year marked the 35th year of the awards previously operated by Ulster Grocer, and their first under the Belfast Telegraph brand.

Guests at the Grocers’ Ball, which was hosted by Cool FM presenter Pete Snodden, enjoyed a multi-course dinner, entertainment throughout the evening and a raffle and auctions to raise funds for GroceryAid.