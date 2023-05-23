The shortlist in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards

John D’Arcy, national director of The Open University in Ireland

The judging panel in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, from left Riki Neill, director of RNN Communications, Grainne Moody, Invest NI client manager food and drink division, Michele Shirlow, chief executive Food NI and Professor Barry Quinn, Ulster University Business School. Inset picture shows John D’Arcy, the national director of The Open University in Ireland

The Belfast Telegraph is proud to continue the tradition of the Grocer Marketing Awards, a prestigious programme which recognises the marketing achievements of NI’s food and drink companies.

The judging panel of Riki Neill, Grainne Moody, Michele Shirlow, Professor Barry Quinn and John D’Arcy have sieved through the entries and come up with the shortlist below.

Congratulations to everyone who's been shortlisted, and we look forward to seeing you at the Culloden Hotel & Spa on June 9.

Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023 – the shortlist

Best Marketing Campaign:

Boost Drinks - Choose Now

Centra - Centra Choices

Dale Farm - Grab one for your favourite

Henderson Wholesale - Joy of living locally

Hovis Ireland - Ormo Fee Fi Fo Yum Yum Yum

Mash Direct - Belfast City Marathon 2022

Musgrave MarketPlace - Your one stop Christmas shop

Naturo Natural Pet Food - Naturo Nose, Naturally

S&W Wholesale - Nearby - Never too far from home

Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer:

Emma Morrow – PRM

Kerry Gardner - MXB

Laura Thompson - Henderson Wholesale

Sara Fearon - Nearby NI

Leader in Marketing:

Kerri Smith - Finnebrogue Artisan

Orla O’Hare - Linwoods Health Foods

Sonya Cassidy - Sonya Cassidy Public Relations

Best Brand:

Hovis Ireland - Ormo

Musgrave NI - SuperValu

Naturo Natural Pet Food - Naturo

S&W Wholesale – Nearby

Best Digital Campaign

Henderson Wholesale - 12 Deals of Christmas

Mace - Ready, Set, Christmas

Moy Park/MXB - Scan to Score

SuperValu - Winning Value

S&W Wholesale - Nearby

Logo

Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership:

Henderson Wholesale - Heart of Our Community

Linwoods Health Foods

Musgrave NI - SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer

Best Sustainability Initiative:

Maxol - Maxol Kinnegar Service Station

Musgrave NI - Sustainability Fund

Best Export Marketing:

Hinch Distillery

Linwoods Health Foods

Best New Product/Product Relaunch:

Boost Drinks - Boost Energy Juic’d 500ml

Coney Island Coffee

Henderson Group - The Kitchen, Cooked Locally

Musgrave NI - The Happy Pear

Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion:

Dromona - Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas

Henderson Wholesale - SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals

Moy Park/Pilgrim Food Masters Family Mealtimes Made

Musgrave NI - Shop for Free

Shortlisted companies can book tickets to the Grocer’s Ball on Friday June 9 in the Culloden Hotel & Spa, where winners in the Marketing Awards will be announced, should contact Karen McGarvey on karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk