The shortlist in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards
The Belfast Telegraph is proud to continue the tradition of the Grocer Marketing Awards, a prestigious programme which recognises the marketing achievements of NI’s food and drink companies.
The judging panel of Riki Neill, Grainne Moody, Michele Shirlow, Professor Barry Quinn and John D’Arcy have sieved through the entries and come up with the shortlist below.
Congratulations to everyone who's been shortlisted, and we look forward to seeing you at the Culloden Hotel & Spa on June 9.
Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards 2023 – the shortlist
Best Marketing Campaign:
Boost Drinks - Choose Now
Centra - Centra Choices
Dale Farm - Grab one for your favourite
Henderson Wholesale - Joy of living locally
Hovis Ireland - Ormo Fee Fi Fo Yum Yum Yum
Mash Direct - Belfast City Marathon 2022
Musgrave MarketPlace - Your one stop Christmas shop
Naturo Natural Pet Food - Naturo Nose, Naturally
S&W Wholesale - Nearby - Never too far from home
Lorraine Hall Young Marketeer:
Emma Morrow – PRM
Kerry Gardner - MXB
Laura Thompson - Henderson Wholesale
Sara Fearon - Nearby NI
Leader in Marketing:
Kerri Smith - Finnebrogue Artisan
Orla O’Hare - Linwoods Health Foods
Sonya Cassidy - Sonya Cassidy Public Relations
Best Brand:
Hovis Ireland - Ormo
Musgrave NI - SuperValu
Naturo Natural Pet Food - Naturo
S&W Wholesale – Nearby
Best Digital Campaign
Henderson Wholesale - 12 Deals of Christmas
Mace - Ready, Set, Christmas
Moy Park/MXB - Scan to Score
SuperValu - Winning Value
S&W Wholesale - Nearby
Best CSR Initiative/Charity Partnership:
Henderson Wholesale - Heart of Our Community
Linwoods Health Foods
Musgrave NI - SuperValu, Centra & Action Cancer
Best Sustainability Initiative:
Maxol - Maxol Kinnegar Service Station
Musgrave NI - Sustainability Fund
Best Export Marketing:
Hinch Distillery
Linwoods Health Foods
Best New Product/Product Relaunch:
Boost Drinks - Boost Energy Juic’d 500ml
Coney Island Coffee
Henderson Group - The Kitchen, Cooked Locally
Musgrave NI - The Happy Pear
Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion:
Dromona - Unwrap Joy with Dromona this Christmas
Henderson Wholesale - SPAR & EUROSPAR Weekly Mega Deals
Moy Park/Pilgrim Food Masters Family Mealtimes Made
Musgrave NI - Shop for Free
Shortlisted companies can book tickets to the Grocer’s Ball on Friday June 9 in the Culloden Hotel & Spa, where winners in the Marketing Awards will be announced, should contact Karen McGarvey on karen.mcgarvey@mediahuis.co.uk