Bakery Hovis takes top gong at Ulster Grocer awards

Bakery Hovis Ireland has scooped the top award The Ulster Grocer Marketing Awards.

The Ormo brand, which is now owned by Hovis Ireland Bakeries, won the Best Marketing Campaign award for its Moments drive.

The 2021 event marked the 33rd Ulster Grocer Marketing Awards ceremony, where retailers including Spar and Centra were also awarded.

Other categories on the night saw individual figures in the retail and grocery trade commended, including Young Marketeer, which went to Rebecca Jess, of Linwoods Healthfoods.

Meanwhile, Elly Hunter, of Tayto, was awarded Leader in Marketing.

Alyson Magee, editor of Ulster Grocer, said: “The local grocery sector has proved its strength, resilience and commitment to keeping Northern Ireland fed throughout the pandemic.

"We are honoured to have been able to continue recognising the sector in person, both in 2020 and with our 33rd annual awards this year.

“Many of the winning campaigns specifically addressed consumers with messages of reassurance and support throughout the lockdowns, while the sector has also continued to demonstrate great innovation and dedication to vital areas of focus such as CSR and sustainability.”

Henderson Group picked up a hat trick of wins for a second consecutive year, with Henderson Wholesale’s ‘enjoy local’ line of goods named Best Brand.

Northern Ireland’s two biggest symbol retailers also dominated Best In-Store Consumer Sales Promotion, with SPAR NI awarded for its 12 Deals of Christmas and Musgrave NI highly commended for SuperValu and Centra Cracker Deals.