Coca-Cola partners with charities to redistribute 143,000 meals this Christmas

Coca-Cola is again partnering with FoodCloud and FareShare for Christmas 2022, to redistribute over 143,000 meals across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

With one in every nine people in Ireland living on an income below the poverty line* and inflation tracking at 8%**, Coca-Cola supports its long-term charity partners by donating product throughout the year.

To build on this partnership this Christmas, shoppers in Tesco stores across Ireland will be in with a chance to win a meal out as part of a Win a Meal, Give a Meal campaign.

For every entry received, Coca-Cola will donate a meal to FoodCloud, up to the value of €20,000 representing 67,000 meals set to be donated this year. Lucky winners will receive a voucher worth €500 with 10 gift cards available.

As the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck returns for the first time since 2019, visitors to the Real Magic Christmas Experience will have the opportunity to add their name to a donation to FoodCloud in Dublin and FareShare in Belfast funded by Coca-Cola.

As part of this experience Coca-Cola will donate €15,000 to FoodCloud supporting the redistribution of 50,000 meals and £8,000 to FareShare supporting over 26,000 meals. In addition, FareShare will receive £10,000 worth of Coca-Cola product over the festive season.

With branding onsite at the Real Magic Experience, Coca-Cola hopes to raise awareness of the crucial role both organisations play to address food insecurity and reduce food waste.

“FoodCloud and FareShare are longstanding partners of Coca-Cola,” said Tom Burke, corporate affairs and sustainability director, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland. “These organisations do incredible work to fight food waste and crucially to combat food insecurity.

“In addition, reducing food waste helps to eliminate thousands of carbon emissions and supports our journey to becoming a truly circular organisation. With consumers battling significant cost increases this year we hope this partnership can help ensure Christmas finds its way to those in need across the island.”

*Social Justice Ireland, October 2022

**ESRI, October 2022