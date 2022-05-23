New Ivy Belfast restaurant set to offer an exclusive dining experience

New details of Belfast’s Ivy restaurant have emerged – offering a hint of what to expect on the menu of one of the city’s most exclusive dining venues.

It will feature two of the restaurant chain’s brands, including an Asian-themed option, according to a planning application.

This newspaper revealed earlier this year that the group would open in Belfast after Burger King closed in Cleaver House after 37 years of trading there.

Documents in the Ivy’s most recent application show its proposed venue will feature both The Ivy Brasserie and The Ivy Asia.

In other UK cities The Ivy Asia promotes an Asian fusion menu while the decor takes its influence from countries in the continent.

Its St Paul’s version has numerous menus that feature dishes including salmon sashimi (£9.85), black cod (£29.95) and duck Massaman curry (£16.50).

It also offers an afternoon tea menu, priced at £26.95, that swaps sandwiches and scones for spring rolls and passion fruit and coconut donuts, while the drinks menu has a range of Sakis and Japanese whiskies.

The Ivy Asia appears to feature on the first floor of Cleaver House.

That restaurant will seat up to 108 people and 10 further guests at a bar, according to plans.

Cleaver House in Belfast city centre, which will house the new restaurant

The company already has five Ivy Asia restaurants in the UK, including one in Manchester with a further three pending in Cardiff, Brighton and Leeds.

The ground floor — the street entrance area — looks set to take on The Ivy Collection’s Brasserie model.

A bar with 21 seats occupies the centre of this floor while further table settings covering 108 guests are also planned.

Speaking in 2017 about the rollout of a brasserie version of The Ivy, one of the company’s directors, Yishay Malkov, said: “I think we've found some sort of formula that is a throwback to proper old-school hospitality. There is something comforting about it; I think people are longing for it.

“The tablecloths and the waiter that is not your mate, and the cutlery that feels solid in your hands and a menu that gives you what it says. When it says chicken, you actually get a chicken, not something that makes you think — ‘Did I order this?’ — The ability to fulfil a lot of needs throughout the day for different people but to still feel special is what, I think, sets us apart.”

The Brasserie concept, in other cities, is usually named after its location, the company has said, to prevent the collection from becoming too much of a chain.

The Ivy Brasserie Kensington menu is described as “something for everyone, with an all-day contemporary British menu that ranges from breakfast through to lunch and dinner”.

There are more than three menus at the brasserie. Breakfast includes typical egg dishes including eggs benedict (£10.95) and pancakes (£9.95) while the all-day a la carte covers everything from Shepherd’s Pie (£15.50) to Salmon and Smoked Haddock Fish Cakes (£15.95) and The Ivy Hamburger (£14.95).

The first Ivy opened at West Street in London more than a century ago. It now runs more than 30 restaurants across the UK, including cafes. It opened a restaurant in Dublin in 2018.

The Dublin menu includes roasted scallops (£15.50), chicken milanese (£22.50) and monkfish and prawn curry (£25.95).