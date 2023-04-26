NI butcher shop crowned UK’s ‘best retailer’ at prestigious awards

James Cunningham Jnr, managing director of Cunningham’s Butchers after his shop was named Best in Northern Ireland in the UK Farm Shop and Deli Awards in 2022, pictured with some of his team.

A butchers in Northern Ireland won the top award at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards yesterday (Tuesday).

Cunningham Butchers, which is based in Kilkeel in Co Down, won ‘Best Retailer in the UK’ at the prestigious competition. It is the first business from Northern Ireland to ever win the top UK award.

It also scooped the ‘Best Large Retailer in Northern Ireland’ gong, for which it was up against Quails Fine Food from Banbridge and Coleman’s Garden Centre in Templepatrick.

In a series of tweets, the ‘whole Cunningham family’ said: “We only went and won the whole thing.

“Delighted to announce we have won ‘Best Retailer in the UK’ at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards yesterday. The first business ever from Northern Ireland to win the overall UK award.”

The butcher also picked up the ‘Best Large Retailer in Northern Ireland’ award last year.

Cunningham’s, a fourth-generation butchers in Kilkeel, is celebrating over 100 years in business. It has grown from a family butcher to a food hall with local artisan foods and a modern bistro and steak house.

The family-run butchery in Co Down has expanded its business with the creation of a shop at The Quays shopping centre, Newry, and the addition of a fully licensed cocktail bar at its restaurant in Kilkeel.