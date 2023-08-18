Popular Co Down cafe closing its doors following ‘one crisis after another’

A popular Co Down cafe will close its doors for the final time next week after citing going through “one crisis after another” over the last few years.

Offering what it describes as Dutch-inspired cuisine, Lekker Kitchen Cafe in Greyabbey said it is with “heavy hearts” they have made the decision to close the establishment.

Just last weekend one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable faces – James Nesbitt – stopped by to try some of their Dutch pancakes.

The cafe said price rises and stock issues caused by Brexit, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine all meant the last 18 months have become “increasingly difficult”.

“As you know, the last few years have been difficult for everyone; one crisis after another, Brexit, a war in a major crop producing country and a global pandemic,” they wrote on social media.

“The resultant effects have been huge price increases for nearly all everyday essentials, non-availability or limited stock/supply issues.

"Lekker Kitchen Café has stormed most things that have been thrown at us and we have continually tried to provide the best quality menu at prices that we feel we can charge.

"However, the last 18 months have been increasingly difficult, you may see us busy but it barely covers the bills at the moment. So, it is with a heavy hearts that we have decided to close Lekker Kitchen Café.

“Our last service will be on Sunday 27th August 2023 and we will be closing the doors at 2pm.

“We would like to thank you, the customer - our friends; all that have walked through the doors over the past 3 years for allowing us to operate our business for this long in such a lovely building. We couldn’t have done it without your continued support – thank you all.

“Also, a great big thank you to the staff (Team Lekker), all of those working with us now and those that have worked with us in the past.”