Uncertainty for NI's steel industry as 'surprise' 25% tariff to be imposed on non-GB imports

The steel sector in Northern Ireland is confused and uncertain after it emerged a surprise 25% tariff will be imposed on imports not from Great Britain.

At least one trader was charged the 25% on product that had been cleared in the Republic of Ireland, while others have imported steel here without realising they face the extra cost, according to a leading market analyst.

Manufacturers and traders in Northern Ireland had no idea this extra charge imposed by HMRC would be added to their costs until informed by analysts and advisers last Friday.

Under the Brexit trade deal, traders and manufacturers in GB are protected for at least six months by a quota safeguard, meaning that the 25% tariff does not immediately apply.

But negotiators did not include NI in the quota arrangement, according to market watchers.

Analysts Argus flagged up the extra charge after a briefing by UK customs and HMRC. Traders were informed in a conference call with government agencies.

"The duty has been imposed without warning," Argus said in a briefing paper.

"Following Brexit, the UK has its own quarterly steel safeguard for January-June 2021, mirroring the European system," the company said.

"The quota started on 1 January, after the end of the Brexit transition period. Northern Ireland is not included in the quota, but all steel - unless it originates in the UK - will still incur 25% safeguard duties."

Seamus Murchan, co-owner of Lambeg-based KME Steelworks, said his firm attempted to secure as much product as possible ahead of the end of the transition period, because of the uncertainty.

"But when we went to our main suppliers, reliable and of quality, we found the supply was limited," said Mr Murchan, whose company sources from suppliers elsewhere in the UK so will be affected by the 25% tariff.

"It has been no better since the start of the year and still waiting on some."

Mr Murchan said the firm, which designs and manufactures steel moulds for the construction and agriculture sector among other products, said customers are aware of the global price issues, but the company has tried to hold off increases as long as possible.

He warned that there will be price hikes in the near future.

The safeguard refers to protecting European steel from US imports, in place for several years.

"At least one trader has already been charged 25% duty for material that cleared into the Republic of Ireland, while others have been sending steel into Northern Ireland without realising they would have to make such a payment," the analysts reported.

This highlights "the uncertainty and confusion" surrounding steel sold into Northern Ireland that does not originate in Great Britain.