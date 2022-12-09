Union hits out over cuts to public sector workers’ pension support

A trade union is seeking a meeting with former Communities Minister Deidre Hargey following news that pension support for public sector workers will be slashed.

Ulster Supported Employment Limited (USEL) helps people with disabilities or health conditions gain employment in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, it was announced that the pension support will be cut, with the GMB Union arguing that this greatly affects USEL members who are already “marginalised”.

“The Department for Communities' key strategic priorities include tackling disadvantage and promoting equality of opportunity by reducing poverty, promoting and protecting the interests of children, older people, people with disabilities and other excluded groups by addressing inequality and disadvantage,” said a union spokesperson.

GMB argues that this decision directly contradicts the Department’s stated aims.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “This is a disgraceful decision imposed on USEL.

“Many of the workers affected are those already marginalised – through disability and other vulnerabilities.

“For a non-elected government body to decide to reduce support for these workers is yet further evidence why the people of Northern Ireland deserve a properly functioning executive.”

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “USEL’s pension arrangements are managed by USEL Pension Trustees, appointed by the USEL Board as a public organisation. The Department has no role in the management of this provision or any associated liabilities.

“USEL’s Board contacted the Department about a significant and growing pension liability and the need to redesign its provision on the basis of affordability.

“As an arm’s length body, USEL’s Board submitted a preferred option to the Department which was supported by legal and actuarial advice.

“This preferred option was approved due to the financial pressures the existing provision placed on USEL.

“The Department, in considering USEL’s proposal, employed an independent actuary to fully evaluate the proposals and provide assurance to support Departmental considerations.

“The Department awarded additional funding to USEL to ensure an extensive consultation process with staff, including an extended consultation period where affected staff were advised of their options which included moving their future pension provision to another fund of their choice.

“The proposal put forward by the USEL Board will mean the majority of pension members will see no change to their current provision or improved terms with only some active members seeing a reduction in future accrual of pension benefits.

“The Department had no role within the formal consultation with USEL staff which concluded in June 2022, or the implementation of the new provision due to be implemented from January 2023.”