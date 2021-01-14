Voucher scheme to boost Northern Ireland tourism deferred

A voucher scheme intended to boost tourism here by offering money off staycations has been deferred.

The £2m for Tourism NI's scheme had to be spent by the end of March - before the end of the financial year.

It would have given households £100 off a two-night accommodation stay, with a separate offer for £20 off a visit to a tourist attraction.

Read more £95m retail voucher scheme to aid economic recovery in Northern Ireland put on hold

But a spokesman for the Department for the Economy confirmed last night it would not go ahead in the present financial year, with Tourism NI now having to make a fresh bid for the cash.

"The tourism voucher scheme has been deferred as it's not appropriate to encourage people to avail of tourism facilities at this time. The intention remains for it to proceed at a later date when conditions are more conducive. Tourism NI will need to bid for funding to deliver the scheme in the next financial year."

Colum McLornan, co-owner of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, said it was a "sensible decision", adding: "This way, it won't be rushed."

Hotels are to stay closed until February 6 but he said: "We also prefer to stay closed to the end of February and get the R level down low so we can re-open in March and stay open all summer."

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said the planning of the scheme had been "over-optimistic" but added: "I hope that both the staycation scheme and other stimulus for the sector can proceed as soon as possible in the new financial year."