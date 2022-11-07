Wardens of Newtownards becomes unlikely TikTok sensation with nearly 200k followers thanks to ‘wholesome’ videos

A family-run department store in Co Down has praised the video-creation app TikTok for helping improve its customer base and increase its visibility to people all over the world.

Wardens of Newtownards went viral during the summer after a popular influencer, Holly Morris, shared one of the business’s videos, helping it gain 100k followers in just one day.

The shop’s most viewed video to date shows one of its workers, Nigel Edmunds, advertising some of Wardens’ paint supplies via a quirky idiom.

He says: “As you can see, we’ve a fantastic range of outdoor fence paints. So, never mind watching the paint dry, come on down to Wardens. Summer sale now on.”

With more than 1m views and nearly 90,000 likes, the content drew hundreds of TikTok users to the comments section to say how “bloody wholesome” and “adorable” they think the clips are.

“Nigel is like everybody’s granda. He’s so cute. Not to sound condescending, but he really is just so lovely. You want to give him a big hug,” said Tracey Meredith, the company’s marketing coordinator.

Whilst the four-floor outlet has been at the heart of Newtownards’ high street since 1877, first starting out as a small hardware shop, it has become a great advertisement for modern marketing, with almost 200,000 TikTok followers at the time of writing.

“Obviously, with any marketing platform, measuring success and sales and so on can be quite difficult, but we’ve had a lot of people coming into the shop just to see Jonny [Sloan] or because they’ve seen our TikToks. They’ll approach us for selfies and videos,” Tracey explained.

“We definitely have increased footfall because of it.”

The team behind Wardens

Jonny Sloan is another mainstay star of the Wardens of Newtownards TikTok account and can often be found bursting out of boxes, popping up from behind beds or making a myriad of other dramatic entrances.

Whilst many sectors of Northern Ireland’s retail and hospitality industries have found staff turnover rates to be high since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, employee retention is also something Wardens is proud of.

“Nigel has been here for 40-odd years and Jonny has been here for nearly 20,” added Tracey. “Some of our staff have been here since the 1970s.

“They’re very enthusiastic about the business and they’ve been here from long before many of us were born.

“TikTok’s been a very friendly and fun platform,” she continued.

“You’ve an awful lot more freedom when it comes to the videos you make in comparison to the likes of Instagram and Facebook, where the audience is very different.

“On TikTok, if you want to have a bit of fun, that’s encouraged. Obviously you can make serious videos, but that’s not really been the idea of it for us. It’s been about getting the staff involved and having fun and it’s really improved staff morale.”

She further encouraged more local businesses to get involved on the micro-blogging platform, which allows creators to post short videos.

“Even if you don’t go viral, it’s something that will hopefully give your team a lot of enjoyment.”