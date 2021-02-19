We need a plan to restart the economy, insist hospitality and business leaders

Hospitality and business leaders have called on the Executive to set out a plan to help restart Northern Ireland's economy.

The chief executives of Hospitality Ulster, Belfast Chamber, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Retail NI have called for work to start now on the plan to counteract the long-term impact of what is now a 14-week lockdown if measures are not extended beyond April 1.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill appealed to the Executive not to repeat the mistakes of the past by giving businesses too little notice when they are eventually permitted to reopen.

Mr Neill and Simon Hamilton, Paul Clancy and Glyn Roberts said many businesses will be "devastated" by the decision to extend lockdown and said the work needed to kickstart the economy is "immense".

"Many of our members will be devastated to hear that the current lockdown, which began on Boxing Day has been extended until Easter," they said.

They admitted they were encouraged by declining numbers of Covid cases and the extension of the vaccination programme.

"Whilst we recognise the positive steps in the right direction that a return to school for some pupils and permitting click and collect services for some retailers represents, work on the safe reopening of the economy needs to commence now and we welcome the commitment laid out today to bring forward a framework for recovery at the start of March."

All four said they were concerned about the impact of an extended lockdown on jobs and the economy.

"The impact of this crisis and repeated lockdowns on many aspects of our society will be severe and longstanding and no more so than the effect on jobs and the economy. The scale of work that needs to be done to aid economic recovery is immense and should not be underestimated.

"We make an open offer to the Executive on behalf of the thousands of businesses we represent - work with us, and let's together develop this reopening and recovery plan that we can implement as soon as the time is right," they said.

Mr Neill said businesses in previous lockdowns were given rules for reopening just two weeks in advance before they had a chance to realise their business was too small or that reopening was not economically viable. "They said food-led premises can open and gave us the rules two weeks later. It forced premises to open that found it difficult to obey the rules because that removed their government support," he said.

It's coupled with the potential impact of Brexit if new food supply chain rules are brought into force in April. "Our food service supply chain will be impacted if the new regulations come into full force in April," said Mr Neill.

Ministers have urged the public not to make plans for the Easter period, although restrictions have not yet been extended until then.