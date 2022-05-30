‘We want to know what is happening’ – Businessman joins call for Executive to be restored

Businessman Declan Gormley had other political issues to deal with recently beyond the instability surrounding the collapse of the Executive.

Mr Gormley, the managing director of Dunmurry-based Brookvent, a manufacturer of ventilation products, was grappling with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of his office in the western city of Lviv.

The office had to close because the staff were going off to war. He still receives messages from the front. He was also shutting the Russian base after six years in that country. He is not going back.

It places in perspective the political wrangling here, and the impact of the deadlock on his company and the wider business community. It reminds also that firms from here are in the global business.

Mr Gormley, in London this week for a Trade Ni-organised gathering at Westminster, echoes the views of others as he urges the Executive to get back up and running, citing stability as one of the key demands of the business community.

"Businesses prefer to have a functioning Executive, dealing with issues like infrastructure. We want to see a functioning Executive. It does not help in delaying decisions. We want to know what is happening," said Mr Gormley.

The gap left by the loss of European funding - the Economy Committee heard earlier this year it was as much as £100m - is a major issue, both generally and, more indirectly, for his business.

That money has not been replaced and without an Executive there is no discussion, he said. The money was previously used to develop innovation and skills programmes under the stewardship of Invest NI.

"And there is a massive skills shortage here," Mr Gormley. The Department for the Economy, working to a point, continues to issue releases relating to various skills programmes.

More directly, Brookvent was in negotiations with Invest NI for support on a number of fronts, including sales and marketing and exports. He is not clear what is happening with those but it looks like they have been put on hold, he said.

Invest NI, on the effect of the lack of an Executive, said: "We aren’t directly impacted. We have our budget for 2022/23 and continue to operate to deliver against our objectives."

In the short term, businesses get on with the doing their jobs, said Mr Gormley.

"We have to adapt to the reality. No business is sitting around waiting for the Executive to come back. If we have to run our business without the support of the Executive we just have to do it," he said.

"We cannot really deal with what might be happening (in the future), we have to deal with the here and now. There is lots of rhetoric but we just have to adapt our business, deal with the current reality./"

While the businessman notes the very real wider impact in the short term of the lack of a fully functioning government - the cost of living crisis, health, education - companies are sensing trouble farther into the future if the region remains politically paralysed.

Lack of movement on the skills shortage, infrastructure, planning, innovation and a broader lack of initiative may yet lead the “car going into the ditch”, he said.

And the impact of the NI Protocol and the Irish Sea border? "Nil," said Mr Gormley.