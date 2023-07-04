Well-known Ballymena bakery ready for next chapter as renovation work begins

The Harryville bakery has been open for almost 60 years.

A mock-up of how the finished premises will look after the renovation

A well-known family bakery in Co Antrim is to begin work next week on the biggest transformation in its 60-year history as renovation work gets underway.

Irons Home Bakery is one of the town’s oldest bakeries and has been rooted in the Harryville community since it was opened in the 1960s by William John Irons at its current premises on Larne Street.

Following his passing in 2014, the Ballymena business passed to his daughter Peggy Eaton and granddaughter Rachel Smith.

Peggy said the pair have been able to build on the foundation laid by William John.

"My father started the business almost 60 years ago,” Peggy told Love Ballymena.

"He served his time training as a baker in Belfast, before coming back to Ballymena to work in Morton & Simpsons bakery. The opportunity arose for him to start out on his own, and he bravely embraced it.

"Myself, and my daughter Rachel, have had the privilege to build on what he started since then.”

Read more Beloved Ballymena bakery announces opening of new premises

"We have a fantastic team of staff behind us - from our dedicated bakers who make all our delicious produce, to our friendly shop staff,” added Rachel.

"We are so excited about this! We have a massive thank you to say to our loyal customers past and present for keeping us in business.

"My granda would be amazed and delighted to see how the wee bakery he took the risk to start all those years ago is still thriving in the heart of Harryville.”

Work will begin at the bakery on July 24 and will comprise partial demolition of a rear and side section and the building of an extension to the rear- of the building.

The extension will provide a link between the current premises and the new premises next door, while at the front, the premises will be refreshed and a new awning fitted.

The bakery will be operating as normal during the course of the work, which is expected to be completed by Christmas.