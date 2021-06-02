Wetherspoon chief Tim Martin calls for more migration from EU over staff shortage

The Belfast-born chairman of one of the UK’s biggest pub chains has urged Boris Johnson to impose a ‘liberal immigration system’ to mitigate issues over staffing in bars.

The JD Wetherspoon chief – a vocal supporter of the Brexit campaign in 2016 – called for more migration from the EU into the UK to help restaurants manage in the wake of coronavirus restrictions easing.

Mr Martin told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday: “The UK has a low birth rate. A reasonably liberal immigration system controlled by those we have elected, as distinct from the EU system, would be a plus for the economy and the country.

“America, Australia and Singapore have benefited for many decades from this approach. Immigration combined with democracy works.”

The hospitality industry across the UK has warned there are severe staff shortages in the sector, with around 188,000 positions vacant due to the lockdown according to UK Hospitality.

“It is also time for the Government to review its list of shortage occupations and consider the introduction of an Australian-style visa scheme to enable the workers we need, who don’t meet the point-based system, to come and work here,” they said.

“The hospitality industry has invested heavily to ensure venues are safe places to visit and work. By lifting restrictions on 21 June and with support, we can get back to what we do best - and power the engine of our economic and social recovery.”

Mr Martin was born in Belfast on April 28, 1955 and attended Campbell College in the city.

An outspoken Brexiteer, during negotiations between the UK and EU, Mr Martin previously suggested a no-deal outcome would be beneficial, including leaving the single market and the end of free movement as a consequence.

At the time he said: “I have argued that the UK – and therefore Wetherspoon – will benefit from a free-trade approach, by avoiding a ‘deal’ which involves the payment of £39bn to the EU.”