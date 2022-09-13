What comes next: A roadmap for the future of energy in Northern Ireland

We recently caught up with law firm TLT’s future energy team to discuss the latest trends and what will be coming next in Northern Ireland’s clean energy sector

Civil servants and politicians are sometimes prone to hyperbole, but in 2019 when Noel Lavery, then Permanent Secretary at the Department for the Economy, described increases in levels of renewable energy generation in Northern Ireland as a “momentous achievement,” he was not exaggerating.

When it was published in 2010, the Strategic Energy Framework for Northern Ireland appeared ambitious. By 2020, it announced, 40% of the region’s electricity should come from renewable sources.

Yet within a decade Northern Ireland surpassed this target. By late 2019, Northern Ireland was consuming 44% of electricity from renewable sources.

Today, the clean energy sector continues to make giant strides in forging a green economy. Industries are abetted by the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022.

Beneath the Act’s umbrella goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050, it sets a new target: 80% of electricity must come from renewables by 2030.

Concurrently, the Energy Strategy for Northern Ireland, published last December, plans to double the size of our low carbon and renewable energy economy to over £2bn turnover by 2030.

Progress has been impressive, but a world in which energy is naturally replenished from resources such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat, remains a distant point on the horizon.

Energy price volatility, war in Ukraine, and an over-dependence on imported fossil fuels - coal and natural gas, in particular - have propelled the Climate Act and Energy Strategy ambitions to the top of the agenda.

There appears to be a political will to find energy solutions and develop a new electric infrastructure for Northern Ireland.

But if there is a will, what is the way?

Hydrogen is a significant area of opportunity in decarbonising Northern Ireland’s energy sector. According to a recent report published by National University of Ireland Galway, alongside HyEnergy Consultancy and Dublin City University, Northern Ireland is “uniquely positioned in the United Kingdom and Europe to become a leader in hydrogen deployment and technology”.

Green hydrogen “can be used in transport – hydrogen cars, vans, buses, trucks, ships and even aircraft – as well as for both domestic and industrial heat”, according to the report.

And Northern Ireland is “fertile ground” for hydrogen production due to its high levels of renewable electricity.

The Energy Strategy describes the hydrogen economy as essential on the road to net zero. The action plan benchmarks the development of a Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, located at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), a £98m “world-class” facility in Newtownabbey.

The Hydrogen Centre, supported by the Department for the Economy and Queen’s University, will “detail the opportunities, understand where expertise needs to be developed; and understand the optimal economic growth opportunities” of the energy source.

Investment and clearer policies, however, will help position Northern Ireland as a leader in hydrogen production.

Geothermal energy - heat generated and stored in the ground - provides a second source for low-carbon, renewable energy.

A recent report, Building the Geothermal Energy Sector in Northern Ireland, published by the Department for the Economy, describes the sector as “poorly understood” and “in an early development niche stage”. But it added that building this sector “will help contribute towards commitments to the net zero target”.

Exploratory steps are already being taken. The Northern Ireland Executive has established a Geothermal Advisory Committee to provide advice and guidance on the availability of geothermal energy to heat buildings.

In tandem with moves to create new renewable energy technologies, as mapped out in the Energy Strategy and the Climate Act, Northern Ireland is making advances in the creation of an energy storage infrastructure.

In February 2022, the government awarded just under £1m to B9 Energy Storage’s Power-to-X project in Ballylumford in Co Antrim. The first-of-its-kind facility will store green hydrogen, produced by electrolysers, in underground salt caverns.

This green energy will then be used for transport and to displace natural gas, paving the way “for future large-scale deployments connected to offshore wind farms”.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are also emerging in Northern Ireland. These facilities stockpile energy from renewable sources, such as wind and solar, and absorb electricity when a surplus is available, releasing it back into the network when demand exceeds supply.

In 2021, ABO Wind, a German developer, sold a 50MW BESS project in Northern Ireland to SUSI Partners, a Swiss fund manager.

Energia is developing a BESS facility in Castlereagh. Low Carbon has centres at Mulavilly and Drumkee.

More robust regulation - in planning policy, for example – will help encourage such projects, as will campaigns spreading public awareness about the benefits and safety of BESS.

Fresh legislative measures might fast track the deployment of this technology, thereby avoiding costly delays.

Indications suggest Northern Ireland has unlocked the potential of its clean energy sector, but conditions must improve in order to tempt investors and developers away from other parts of UK and Europe.

Grid investment, planning policy, new subsidies, and other incentives, will propel our green economy toward another “momentous achievement” in 2030.

Future energy at TLT – a sustainable law firm

This year, TLT has celebrated its tenth anniversary in Northern Ireland. In this time, the firm has become a leading adviser to the future energy sector in Northern Ireland, advising some of the most prominent organisations in the industry who are paving the way to a more sustainable and net zero future.

As well as being one of the firm’s core values, sustainability is at the heart of TLT’s story of growth. The firm has worked in the clean energy sector for over 20 years, advising on everything from electric vehicles to solar energy.

TLT knows more clients are choosing to align themselves with businesses that prioritise sustainability and require their chosen law firm to meet ESG criteria.

Many clients are keen to understand how they can continue to make sustainable progress and begin or advance their net zero journeys.

Kevin Murphy, partner at TLT and specialist in energy and natural resources matters, said: “The last couple of years have been pivotal for the clean energy sector. Northern Ireland’s first Climate Change Act has been welcomed by the sector, and there is no doubt that it will help drive our transition to a more sustainable future.

“Our work in the sector spans across funders, investors, technologists and developers; companies and innovators who are facilitating change.

“We pride ourselves in working closely with our clients to understand their needs and find innovative solutions that will help prepare them for what comes next — especially when it comes to supporting them on their sustainability journey,” Mr Murphy added.