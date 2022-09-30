Women now account for three quarters of trainee solicitors

The growing representation of females in the legal profession in Northern Ireland is one of the most striking changes of recent years, writes Margaret Canning

(From left) Tara Shine, Change By Degrees; Prof Richard Susskind; Brigid Napier, president of The Law Society of NI; Fergal Keane, journalist and author; David A Lavery, CB, chief executive of The Law Society of NI

Women now dominate the legal profession in Northern Ireland and account for three-quarters of the 2022 intake of trainee solicitors, The Law Society of Northern Ireland has said.

But despite their strong presence at the entry level of the profession, the upper echelons remain male-dominated, with evidence of a lack of parity of pay between the sexes.

As the representative body for solicitors marked its centenary, it commissioned reports on diversity in the profession and its economic impact.

It found that the profession was worth £460m to the economy and that it directly supported more than 6,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

There are nearly 3,000 practising solicitors here, with 2,279 working in private practice for 463 firms.

And Belfast has evolved into a renowned centre for legal technology as the location of the biggest number of top international law firms outside London.

Firms including Herbert Smith Freehills, Allen & Overy and Baker McKenzie have all opened offices in the city to fulfil support functions for clients around the world. Other firms, such as DAC Beachcroft and DWF, have established a footprint here by taking over Northern Ireland practices.

The Law Society held a conference in September, entitled Shaping Our Future Together, to mark its centenary.

Speaking at the conference, Law Society president Brigid Napier urged the profession to embrace diversity, open up access and tackle inequality.

And she said that even though the profession had come to be dominated by women at entry level, there remained a marked gender gap, with the majority of partners in private practice male.

The gap between genders is also significant when it comes to salaries, with the survey suggesting male solicitors are paid more than their female counterparts.

The research examined wider issues affecting the profession, including LGBTQ+ representation, social mobility and ethnic minority participation. Ms Napier launched the society’s first diversity and equality action plan at the conference.

She said: “Our centenary milestone gives us the opportunity to celebrate all that the solicitor profession contributes to Northern Ireland society and our economy, but also to ensure we are putting down solid foundations for the next hundred years.”

The growing numbers of women in the legal profession in Northern Ireland is also mirrored in other parts of the UK.

In England and Wales, women have been joining the legal profession at three times the rate of men and now account for 53% of practising solicitors.

According to a report in The Times, in 2013, there were slightly more than 60,000 women working as solicitors in England and Wales. Now, there are nearly 81,000.

In comparison, numbers of male solicitors have increased by just 6,000 over the same period, from 66,000 to 72,000.

One law professor, Richard Moorhead of Exeter University, told The Times that female students are simply higher achievers; they are “significantly brighter than men and ready to work harder”.

He said: “It is no surprise they do better in the market for jobs.”

Meanwhile, salary inflation has taken hold in the legal profession, with the most pronounced rises among firms in London.

Herbert Smith Freehills has increased salaries by another 14% for its newly qualified solicitors — which leaves graduates at the English-Australian firm on starting salaries of £120,000.

Salaries in the profession in Northern Ireland are much lower, but the ability of employees to work from home here in Northern Ireland while working for businesses in Great Britain is changing things.

Earlier this year, Pinsent Masons in Northern Ireland said it’s now paying £40,000 to newly qualified solicitors in Northern Ireland. The firm, which employs 100 lawyers and support staff in Belfast, had upped the salary by 30%, from £31,000.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph earlier this year, Ms Napier said The Law Society was at home with the changes to the composition of the profession over the decades.

“I think the society sees that as not a negative thing by any means. It’s always met its challenges. This year is The Law Society’s centenary and I think, when you look at the changes Northern Ireland has had in 100 years, we stand alone in terms of our ability to change with the times, more so than any of our sister jurisdictions.

“We have dealt with the Troubles, we have dealt with a post-conflict society and the periods of not having an Executive, so I think solicitors are extremely resilient.”