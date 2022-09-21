Workers at Belfast-based missile manufacturer Thales vote in favour of strike action

Workers at Belfast-based missile manufacturer Thales have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

Trade union Unite said it's members voted in an industrial ballot with a 77.5% majority in pursuit of improved pay.

The union called an management to meet in full its members’ pay claim for an ‘inflation-plus-one-percent’ increase of 8.1% based on the then-retail price index, submitted in January, for the year.

A spokesperson for the union said management have so far offered a 5% pay increase plus a non-consolidated one-off payment of £500.

The site employs a workforce of 600.

General secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, challenged Thales to respond to the pay expectations of its Belfast workforce.

She said: “The success of Thales in Northern Ireland has been trumpeted widely by the Tory government – indeed it was recently visited by a government minister.

“Workers at Thales deserve better. This is a hugely successful business which can afford to pay out a proper pay increase meeting our members’ pay claim in full. Workers at Thales can count on the full support of Unite in securing that outcome.”

Unite Regional Coordinating Officer Susan Fitzgerald is lead official for the workforce at Thales. She said: “Thales turns considerably more than a billion in profits every year and those profits are set to increase even further.

"Last year, the company raised dividends by 45 percent but workers are being offered a mere 5 percent instead of the 8.1 percent pay claim they submitted at the beginning of this year.

"Our members have provided this union with a powerful mandate for strike action; in the absence of any movement from the employer workers will be left with no alternative but to take their dispute to the picket line.”

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “Thales recognises trades unions and values the role they play.

"We have been engaging with our Belfast site and regional representatives for Unite the Union since the start of 2022 around pay but, unfortunately, despite a number of offers and discussions, we have been unable to reach an agreement.

“Following a ballot, Unite members at the site have voted to take industrial action. We are waiting to be formally told what form this will take and when.

“Thales will continue to engage with Union representatives in good faith to look to resolve this as quickly as possible.”