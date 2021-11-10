Workers strike at Portadown’s Glen Dimplex over pay deal

Around 100 employees of global heating firm Glen Dimpex gathered outside two of the company’s Portadown sites on Wednesday morning to strike for an increase in their hourly wages and to get Covid payments.

The three-day protest is expected to last until Friday, or “until we get what we want”, said Unite representative Luisa Monteiro,

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Glen Dimplex said they are “fully committed to providing a fair rate of pay which is sustainable in a highly competitive sector”.

Union reps said it is more than seven months since workers submitted their living wage pay claims to Glen Dimplex, which according to its website is the world's largest manufacturer of electrical heating appliances.

"We were out three years ago fighting for the living wage and we’re back out again,” said senior Unite rep Paul Guthrie.

"We’ve asked for a 10% [increase] to bring us up to the living wage and everything management do has just undermined the battle of the working man.”

Unite regional officer, Neil Moore added: “Members in Glen Dimplex have been paid the lowest out of any manufacturing sites in the local area.”

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said experienced operators at the business receive £9.07 an hour, with a new start operator being given the national minimum wage.

“The workforce pay claim is for a £1 an hour increase with the aim of catching-up the living wage, never mind what is earned by workers at other local manufacturing sites competing for the similar skilled workers amidst a labour shortage,” she continued.

Mr Moore added that the Glen Dimplex bosses “need to recognise that if this strike proceeds all production at this site will shutdown”.

"Workers estimate the output on one of four heater production lines in the factory alone is worth £375k a day,” he said.

"Management need to see that the impact on the company’s bottom-line of a prolonged strike will dwarf the costs of paying its workforce fairly,” he said.

"The company has moved in the past couple of days towards where we want to see in terms of a wage, but this is also about respect.

"The company is still failing our members in terms of back pay… in terms of their ask for a recognition payment for having to work throughout the pandemic.

"Our members are requesting that the company... in order to get us to a living wage, to show the workers the respect that they deserve, and pay them a decent amount of back pay and the Covid payments that they deserve, for working throughout the pandemic, keeping this factory profitable and keeping production up throughout the past couple of years.”

The company has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Glen Dimplex added the company “is grateful to the majority of its staff in Portadown for continuing to work as normal towards a consensual and sustainable outcome and appeals to Unite to re-engage in a meaningful manner with the Labour Relations Agency process that commenced earlier this week.

“Glen Dimplex current base pay rates already exceed the National Living Wage and as part of the current discussions Glen Dimplex has already offered an increase that would exceed what is known as the real living wage and has addressed both requests for backpay and one-off payments.

“In addition to this higher base pay, workers also benefit from an hourly bonus payment further increasing pay levels above the real living wage

“Unite members who voted in favour of industrial action account for a minority of the Portadown site workforce.”