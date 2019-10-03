Wrightbus: Bids for Ballymena bus company expected to be lodged this weekend

The number of potential bidders to buy Wrightbus has increased to five, with bids expected to be lodged this weekend, a councillor has claimed.

TUV Bannside councillor Timothy Gaston said that negotiations between the Wright Group administrators Deilotte and potential buyers have been continuing throughout the week.

“I do not wish to raise false hope, but I have been pleased with the amount of engagement Deliotte has had through out this week as they engage with five bidders who are urged to submit their bids over the weekend," councillor Gaston said.

“Wrightbus is a recognised icon throughout the world which has been confirmed by the interest from bidders across the globe.

“I understand from the administrators that they have invited all bids to come in over the weekend and are aiming to have these processed by the start of the week."

Councillor Gaston said he understood the bids are a mixture of old site and new site options.

“I understand the site owner has been involved in discussions to get a tailor made solution," he added.

“There are alternatives on the table for the JTI site which will be considered if the old site is the preferred location.

“My focus and that of my party colleagues, both MLA and councillors, has been and will continue to be getting the gates of the factory back open and the men back to work.”

The Ballymena-based company was placed into administration last week with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

The firm struggled following a downturn in demand for buses in the UK.