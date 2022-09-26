Wrightbus chosen to showcase energy ambitions at political conferences

Wrightbus has been named among the best companies being showcased at both the Conservative and Labour party conferences this year.

The Ballymena-based firm has been chosen to highlight the benefits of hydrogen and the role it plays in the UK’s net zero ambitions.

The company’s StreetDeck Hydroliner – the world’s first hydrogen fuelled double deck bus will be at both events which are taking place in Birmingham and Liverpool.

Venues in both cities will feature a ‘Hydrogen Zone’ will show off UK-made hydrogen technologies and projects from across the country.

The alternative power source has been thrust into the spotlight as a result of the cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices.

Politicians from both main parties have voiced their support of the clean energy option.

Business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said Britain’s energy system must be strengthened and diversified to protect homes and businesses.

He said it could be achieved by, “investing in renewable energy with vim and vigour, accelerating the deployment of wind, solar, and particularly exciting, hydrogen technologies.”

Joerg Hoffman, Chief Executive of Wrightbus, said: “We are immensely proud to be among some of the country’s leading companies showcasing the very best of the UK’s hydrogen industry.

“Our buses are world-leading and are helping to play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing what both Labour and Conservative politicians have to say in the coming days with regards to the role hydrogen will play in strengthening and expanding the UK’s energy sector.

“Now more than ever before is the time to showcase the many benefits of hydrogen.

“The availability of sufficient hydrogen is a key for success and therefore we need politicians to support additional hydrogen production facilities in the UK - that is vital.”

The Labour Party conference is currently in full swing in Liverpool while the Conservative Party conference will get underway in Birmingham next month.