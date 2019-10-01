Wrightbus: Two bidders vying to buy Boris bus maker, says Ian Paisley

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said there are two bidders vying to buy Wrightbus

The North Antrim MP said that one of the firms is from England, while the other is from the United States, the BBC reports.

Mr Paisley said he hoped a deal could be concluded by the end of next week.

The details of the bidders emerged in a letter sent to councillors ahead of a special meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Tuesday night to discuss the collapse of Wrightbus.

Administrators Deloitte are briefing councillors on the situation on Tuesday evening.

Mr Paisley also said that a large amount of a £220m government fund to purchase buses will be earmarked for a Northern Ireland company.

The DUP MP said the issue of the ownership of the Wrightbus land is likely to be addressed in any sale.

He added the size of the workforce if the company is rescued will be smaller than the 1,200 who were laid off last week.

Ian Paisley, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, said: "There are two bidders, two serious bidders of standing and credibility. One of them is from North America and the other is an English company.

"It is important that those bidders are given the opportunity to talk fully to the administrator to know exactly what is on offer and hopefully one of them will be successful in this purchase."