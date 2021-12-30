Zara vs Zara: Ballymoney ceramics maker forced to rebrand by global giant

Got to change: Zara McLaughlin has had to give her company a different name

A giant fashion and home furnishings retailer who went after ceramics maker Zara McLaughlin over the name of her company has forced the young entrepreneur and artist to rebrand after a year-long legal tussle.

But Ballymoney-based Zara, who has just moved into a studio from an old space in the garage of her home, believes Zara, part of a Spanish-based global conglomerate, is still not happy because the company did not want her using her name on any branding.

The 23-year-old Ulster University creative arts graduate saw her business making limited edition pots and other pieces explode after the first lockdown, and that may have led to her coming to the attention of management of Zara, specifically its home furnishings and accessories arm, Zara Home. It is owned by the Spanish company Inditex. Management did not like her using the name Zara Ceramics.

One of her TikTok videos showing her at work in the garage studio went viral, she says, and her name was beginning to pop up when searching for Zara.

Zara, the fashion retailer, which operates more than 2200 stores in 96 countries, directed questions to Inditex in Spain, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The young businesswoman was a little bewildered when she first received an email from Zara Home approximately a year ago.

It claimed the name Zara Ceramics could be mistaken for its brand and therefore breached copyright laws. As further emails arrived, surprise turned to fear that she would lose what was now the name she is known for, her own.

"I thought it was a joke, an odd email, that it was spam so I just ignored it. Then a couple of months later, another arrived saying you cannot use your name because it undermines Zara Home," Zara said, adding that she had just started then to make lamps and plates.

Zara decided to fight back and, with the help and support of her father, looked for legal advice.

"That was the biggest part because I was afraid of not being able to use my own name just as my business was getting a wee bit bigger. People knew my work and the business is built around my credibility, my name.

"That would have devastated me because my brand is gone overnight."

This was particularly damaging as she sells most of her work through promotion on social media.

The advice she received was that Zara, the retailer, had a case when it came to the use of both Zara and ceramics, and around some of the colouring, but the company cannot stop someone using their own name.

Warnings kept coming, with the later ones telling her to change the name before the end of the year. Zara decided to rebrand, dropping Zara Ceramics. Her company is now named Zara McLaughlin Studios.

She added: "But I still believe they are not happy. I changed it but think they will still be on me."

Following the success of the business over the last near two years, she has just collected the keys to a studio in Ballymoney.

While Zara will miss her granny dropping in for endless cups of tea in the garage, the bigger space is needed for the expanding business and to host ceramic art classes — and she won't have to work to the background music from the washing machine.