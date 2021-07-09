Abstainer or Anthropologist: Which category of Love Island viewer do you fall in to?

The ITV show is considered by many to be a guilty pleasure while others unabashedly shout it from the rooftops. Bill Linnane reveals the many faces of the programme’s ‘fans’

Has there ever been a better time for Love Island? After months of being stuck in our homes, a bit of sun, sea and sexual tension is just what we all need, and Love Island has them in spades.

You can call it voyeurism, you can call it bubblegum for the mind, but it is still one of the biggest TV events of the year. So here’s a helpful guide to better understand your compulsion.

The Superfan

They seem like normal people for most of the year, but a week before the season premiere they transform into demented, monomaniacal lunatics who can only talk about or think of Love Island.

It consumes them; co-workers are avoiding them during break because they are so sick of the constant chatter and sudden shift into bizarre lingo like ‘grafting’, ‘mugging off’ and ‘crack on’. They can tell you who said what and when across all seasons, even the 2005 one.

They can recall contestants’ names from season one when most of us struggle to remember the current contestants’ names even when they are on screen with their name written across the bottom.

The Superfan is next level, continuing their ironic use of the phrase ‘I’m loyal’ despite it being a reference to a catchphrase from three years ago. Unfortunately, their fandom hits fever pitch once the show starts and they end up annoying the entire office so badly they ‘get a text’ from HR and have a ‘banter-filled DMC’ around ‘the firepit’ that is the office of the human resources manager.

The Concerned Parent

It’s not normal for teenagers to watch terrestrial TV and parents know it. Teens get all the content they need from TikTok or Netflix or Club Penguin or whatever. So why are they suddenly emerging from their room, blinking into the hall landing light, waddling down to the living room and turning on the TV?

They are up to something and The Concerned Parent is going to get to the bottom of it by watching every single episode of Love Island. Who knows what degeneracy our children are being exposed to. The Concerned Parent’s concern continues right to the end of the series, even though their teenager got bored and stopped watching the show in week four.

The Anthropologist

What does Love Island say about our society? That is the question The Anthropologist annoyingly poses while you’re trying to enjoy the show.

They continue to annoy you by offering you a lengthy treatise on reality TV as panopticon; on the ongoing crises of masculinity; on modern primitivism vis-a-vis the fetishisation of the working class; on Love Island as a prism to study the legacies of a post-colonial United Kingdom.

On and on they drone, despite the fact that if they were such an expert on human nature, they would have noticed you stopped listening 20 minutes ago.

They see themselves as a modern-day Desmond Morris, studying these semi-naked mammals in the hope of divining some great understanding of what it means to be human.

In reality, they are here for the sexual tension, backbiting and drama just like everyone else, but are just less honest about it, and are therefore mugging themselves off. Best dealt with by saying: Alright, Foucault, any chance you could shut the Foucault up and pass the Pringles this way?

The Hater

They are torn asunder with internal conflict. Unable to intellectualise it, unwilling to simply admit they love it, they describe it to anyone who will listen as Fair City in Speedos. “It’s just the worst thing on TV, I hate it,” they bleat, “and everyone gets so into it, you end up watching it yourself, don’t you?”

The Hater can speak of little else: “God, they are all so shallow and vapid with their perfect bodies and perfect hair, all lying out in the Mediterranean sun like sexy iguanas.

“I just don’t think the show is all that big a deal. I’ve watched every episode and they were one just as bad as the other.

“But look, there’s nothing else on and, anyway, I want to be able to keep up so I can tell everyone else who watches it how bad it is using specific and relevant examples from last night’s show.”

The Yearner

Allegedly happily paired up with the love of their life for some time now, The Yearner finds themselves being stirred by Love Island.

Memories come flooding back of the single life, the call of the wild, those big nights out, when the streets were alive with possibility. They are the Junior B players of the human heart. The Yearner feels they still have one good season left in them if only they could get back out on the field.

The Yearner just wants one last shot at the title and mistakenly tells their other half that, actually, they’d love to go on Love Island, just for the craic, just to see what it’s like, because they have packed out their mind with false memories about how great their chat was and how good they look in swimwear.

They are the physical and emotional manifestation of the phrase ‘there’s a bit of a want’.

The Shame Spiraller

This year isn’t going to be like previous ones. You’re not going to get sucked into the media maelstrom this time. You’ve muted all associated terms on your social channels, you’ve left all the Facebook groups — you even threw out your Love Island branded water bottles. All five of them.

Life is there to be lived and this season, you are going to get out there and fashion your very own Love Island. But wait, isn’t that virus still doing the rounds? Look, maybe one more season and then, next year, you can bin it and attempt to have a life of your own.

In the meantime, why not cheer yourself up by eating four kilos of snacks whilst feasting on the milk of human unkindness via people being dumped off the island? It’s a guilty pleasure, but isn’t every pleasure in Ireland a guilty one?

The Abstainer

How can you tell when someone has never watched an episode of Love Island? They tell you. Repeatedly. There is a special kind of smugness in claiming you have never watched one second of a show loved by millions.

You have no interest in it. Congratulations, is there a medal we can get you? Because clearly The Abstainer thinks they deserve one. They end up talking about the show more than The Superfans.

The sad truth of The Abstainer’s life is that Love Island is so big that you can’t avoid being exposed to it, and whether they like it or not, they are absorbing it through osmosis — it’s in every magazine and newspaper, it’s on every gossip site and social media is aflame with Love Island chatter.

They are like Patrick McGoohan’s character in The Prisoner, desperately trying to escape The Island, but thwarted at every turn. But there is no escape. Love Island, is, actually, all around.