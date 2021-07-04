Actor Ciarán Hinds: ‘We’ve all got several things going on inside of us. We're more than just the one beast’

Ahead of tonight’s Ifta Awards – and his 10th nomination – Irish giant of stage and screen Ciarán Hinds talks about his illustrious career, his Belfast roots, his daughter breaking into acting and still asking himself ‘how the hell did that happen?’

Benjamin Walker, Scarlett Johansson and Ciaran Hinds attend the curtain call for the "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof" Opening Night at Richard Rodgers Theatre on January 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Ciarán Hinds is watering the olive grove of an elderly friend, gentleman that he is. He’s in another world as he tends to the small trees when the phone in his pocket rings for the first time in days. It’s Stephen Warbeck, co-director from Hinds’ recent film The Man in the Hat, and he’s saying heartfelt congratulations down the line because the star has picked up an Ifta nomination.

“’How did that happen?’ was all I could say,” Ciarán recalls some weeks later. “I was really surprised because I didn’t even know that I’d been put up for anything. And then later on that weekend, I was finally able to check, and there it was. I’ve been so far removed, actually, from that whole part of the business. I still am a bit, if I’m quite honest.”

It’s a scene that could have occurred in The Man in the Hat, a charming sun-dappled Gallic confection with a gentle surrealist underlay. It sees Hinds play a largely wordless protagonist who is chased through the gorgeous Cévennes countryside by cartoonish mobsters, encountering a dotty array of characters along the way.

It is the Belfast native’s 10th nomination, and if he wins tonight (Virgin Media One, 10pm), will be his third Ifta award. Not that he’s been counting, mind you.

When I ask if he can confirm those numbers, he struggles to remember exactly, the most famous eyebrows in Irish acting furrowing over those large cat-like eyes. The mouth – wide, expressive, archly crooked – hangs open as he ponders. He knows he’s won two (both for TV dramas – in 2004 for his portrayal of Michael Henchard in The Mayor of Casterbridge, and 2007 for Rome, where he played Julius Caesar), but is sketchy on the other details.

Ciarán is out of the loop, by his own admission, but does know that Irish screen acting is in rude health. “I went through the shortlist and thought, ‘Well, there’s a lot of young fellas here and I have no idea who they are.’ And that’s fantastic because of the amount of quality. But then, I should be watching more.

"Last year, I had time to watch a lot of stuff and I was aware of what was going on, but this year it didn’t happen at all, so I remain a little in the dark. They’ve chucked a couple of old-timers in there, myself and Gabriel [Byrne], to balance it out from these young, gym-muscly hunks. Oh, I know who’s in there – Moe Dunford. That beautiful film he did, Rosie. Terrific in all respects.”

Spoken like a true elder statesman of Irish dramatic arts, which is what Ciarán certainly is at this stage. At the same time, the 68-year-old seems oblivious to any such notions, and throughout our conversation shows no intention of taking himself that seriously anytime soon. A cheerful, faultlessly polite purr comes over the screen, and often he will lean in for a sideways twinkle of the eye when there’s fun to be had, usually at his own expense.

“I am, rather pretentiously, speaking to you from Paris,” he deadpans. “We sort of hang out here, me and the missus [actor Hélène Patarot] and sometimes the daughter [actor Aoife Hinds] when she’s around. My wife’s French-Vietnamese, so we juggle a kind of French-Anglo-Celtic world between us, with Asian in the mix too. I don’t know if my daughter knows whether she’s coming or going.”

It’s a fun dynamic to encounter with one of our most in-demand talents, especially one often cast in the role of sagacious or powerful characters. Scroll through Hinds’ back catalogue and you are faced with every household name in the book. He’s been cast by Steven Spielberg (Munich), Martin Scorsese (Silence), Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood), Michael Mann (Miami Vice) and Sam Mendes (Road to Perdition) et al, and cropped up prominently in brands as inescapable as Game of Thrones, Disney’s Frozen, and Harry Potter (“I got to play Michael Gambon’s younger brother, which was an honour for me, if not for him”). The less said about Justice League, the better. (“Someone very kindly asked me and I thought, what the heck. Somebody had to do it!”).

The face, angled and vaguely haunted, with eyes that jump out slightly, has become instantly recognisable. This is thanks to his reputation as a character actor who can interlock seamlessly into any ensemble and yet stand out on his own terms (see his recent and excellent turn as Captain Franklin in horror series The Terror). At the same time, Ciarán still takes public transport, still hides in plain sight with delivery men, and still drinks Barry’s Tea (“I always travel with it, ever since I tasted it 30 years ago”).

“I’m not really involved in the Hollywood machine,” he says. “I’ve worked in Hollywood films but I never decided to move over there or work only in that kind of vein. I’m more a gun for hire who sees what comes up. But I have worked with some extraordinary people, and I still think, how the hell did that happen? Well, I know – a wonderful agent to get you in the door and show you the right thing at the right time.”

There have also been regular interludes in Ciarán’s schedule to return to his theatre roots. After graduating from RADA in London in 1975, he cut his teeth with the Glasgow Citizens Theatre. Today, he occupies box office billing in the world of stage drama. Examples include Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya with Toby Jones in 2020, which was a West End production with long-time collaborator Conor McPherson, and a big 2012 Broadway run of Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with one Scarlett Johansson (“Fiery, very diligent, very warm and generous. You wonder what they’re really like, these people, and then you meet them and you find a real, lived-in, determined human being.”)

“People point out how footloose or eclectic my nature is,” he reflects. “I’m mostly a day-to-day person so there’s no great plans afoot. It’s never been about choosing, saying, ‘I really want this or that role.’ It’s just not in my nature. So, I’ve just been open to being involved in stories that might be worth something.”

The Man in the Hat falls into this category, he tells me.

“I just remember the first time I picked it up and read it, I was very touched with it. It’s all over the place, but that’s OK. It wasn’t quite a circus, but it was a very sweet and different way of working, and somehow that seems to manifest itself in the whimsical journey of a man who doesn’t quite know where he’s going.”

Amid the circus, Ciarán not only had his fellow Game of Thrones alumnus, Stephen Dillane, in the cast, but also found Hélène and Aoife drafted into the production. It meant a film that will always stand out in the cacophony of big-budget productions he’s appeared in.

“I was working on set all the time, while they just turned up and threw a few shapes!” he teases of the family affair. “No, it was lovely; that ease of people just doing their best. Sometimes when you work in American films, it’s all ‘now-now-now, time is money’, and all that. They still scare me, but you have to put up a front – can I hack this, basically?”

Growing up in Belfast as the only son of five children, with his mother an am-dram enthusiast, and while studying Law in Queens, he discovered that he too carried the gene. Leap forward half a century and daughter Aoife (30) is the latest in the lineage.

“I never brought my work home with me,” he says. “If I needed to study, I’d go into one of the small rooms and work there quietly. I guess just because of the patterns of our life we mix with actors and artists and people of that ilk, so she was around it.

“It was a mixture of things when we learned about her interest in acting. I wondered why had she kept it a secret, because in her teen years there was no hint of her desire. After she’d done an economics degree, she went travelling for a year and came back and said she wanted to do acting. I was thrilled that suddenly she had let something out that she’d obviously been withholding.

"At the same time, I’ve seen this younger generation of actors, many from Ireland. I mean, they really are fantastic. They’ve got chutzpah, nerve, a lot less fear or trepidation than we used to have, where we’d be sort of embarrassed about what we wanted to do.

"The idea of her starting off late when most of these guys had been at it since they were eight or nine, and what would happen... But I guess in acting, it comes to people at different times, and often a certain maturity about it brings a different freeing of what direction you want to go in.

"But you’re always worried, as any parent would be of a child, of constantly having the door shut in your face. You have to deal with rejection in a grown-up way rather than ‘the world’s against me’ and tantrums, but she does that very well.”

To see Aoife come to the fore in the phenomenon that was Normal People was hugely gratifying, he recalls.

“I haven’t read the book, but I know people of my generation who have. Some people, it didn’t hit them, they thought it wasn’t how we see the world, but other people, it did.

"I knew because of Lenny Abrahamson, Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe that the underground base of the production was really solid, and then they produce these wonderful young people who open up their hearts and their pain. It was extraordinary, wasn’t it, that suddenly, just after lockdown [began], people started getting terribly involved in the show. It was great for Ireland, but also the younger generation just coming out of theatre school.”

Ciarán attributes the loss of his Belfast accent to the training he did in London all those years ago, the need to neutralise an accent so that it can then be rebuilt as anything. He says he lacked the “innate talent” of peers such as Liam Neeson and Gabriel Byrne, who hung on to their brogues.

"The death of his mother five years ago has meant fewer visits, but he still keeps in touch with the province through his sisters (one of whom is equality activist and civil rights stalwart Bronagh Hinds), his involvement with YouthAction Northern Ireland, and “various depressing news reports”. This is the longest he’s ever been away from Belfast, and he hopes to get back later this summer.

“When I left in 1973 to go to RADA, I guess I had some kind of a chip because they were radical times with what was going on. And I went to this strange place – the ‘Royal’ Academy of Dramatic Art. Just the name. I was coming from middle-class Belfast. I identified as Irish but not aggressively, and I also was aware of dual identity, that one can have Irish and British, as well as just radically Irish or British.

"There was stigmatisation when I was in London. The bombs in Birmingham went off when I was at RADA. And what I found fascinating when I went over there was how suddenly I was with people my own age, late teens, twenties, and a lot of them English, some Americans. They wanted to know, honestly, what was going on. They had reports from British newspapers, but they saw I came from Belfast.

"They opened you up to talk, and were so warm and genuinely interested in trying to understand what the horrors and the problems were. That was a great boon, that I could open up. They’re still friends today.”

It has been important to him, Ciarán says, that Aoife has a sense of Ireland, and while Paris will always be the main pull in her life, she has aunties and cousins in the North, and actor friends in the south.

One memory he chuckles about is driving to Ulster from London with Aoife when she was about six, and being confronted with Union Jacks and bands everywhere. Only then did he realise it was July 11.

Peace is fragile, Ciarán says, and outside of what “Bonkers Johnson” is up to, the fears and frustrations of Loyalism are genuine and need to be understood.

"It’s not about incrimination for me, or a United Ireland or not, it’s about people really understanding and helping each other, and just trying to be together. It’s tough when there’s stubbornness and resentment, but we’ve got to keep trying...

"I was never deliberately publicly political, and I don’t intend to be now, but I would observe, and know which way to vote. We’ve all got several things going on inside of us. We’re more than just the one beast.”

And with that, Ciarán Hinds thanks me and retreats off into the Parisian evening. If tomorrow brings more phonecalls of congratulations, so be it, but you suspect he won’t be losing any sleep before then.

The Ifta Awards are being broadcast tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One. ‘The Man in the Hat’ is available to stream on demand.

The leading competition: Hinds’ fellow Ifta nominees

Gabriel Byrne A fifth Ifta nomination for Byrne, whose warts-and-all second memoir Walking with Ghosts was a highlight of last year. The 71-year-old’s rakish smoulder shows no sign of going out of fashion, such is the litany of work on screens big and small that he gets through these days. An Ifta Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2018, tonight’s nod is for his role as a seasoned womaniser who starts hallucinating about Leonard Cohen songs when he is faced with a crisis. The film’s title? Death of a Ladies’ Man, of course.

Moe Dunford Put Dunford anywhere – happy-go-lucky comedy (The Flag), bleak prison drama (Michael Inside), social realism (Rosie) – and he excels, such is his range. Dexterity is only part of the story for an actor who has delicacy and physicality at the flick of a switch. Both will have been to the fore in Knuckledust, an action romp in which Dunford plays a teak-tough cage fighter. It marks the Dungarvan man’s seventh nomination, with previous Ifta awards for his work in Patrick’s Day (2015) and Vikings (2016).

Tristan Heanue A reminder that graft and attitude can yield results in the notoriously uncharitable world of Irish cinema. Heanue lands a seat on the shortlist for his immaculately weighted turn as a compromised garda in Paddy Slattery’s high-voltage crime saga, Broken Law. Slattery likened the Connemara man’s presence to “a young Henry Fonda”, but Heanue is also a celebrated filmmaker in his own right — Ciúnas, his multi-award winning short, was a triumph of economy and power that garnered an Ifta nod last year.

Fionn O’Shea As love rival and panto villain Jamie, the world hissed as one at Fionn O’Shea’s chiselled mug in Normal People. That turn has landed him a gong in tonight’s Supporting Actor (Drama) category, but we’re more interested in his Lead Actor shortlisting for charming comedy-drama, Dating Amber. It comes after the 24-year-old was nominated for the Rising Star Award in 2018 and for Lead Actor (Film) for the wonderful Handsome Devil that same year. The baby of tonight’s group, but worth a punt all the same.