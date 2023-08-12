Adrian Dunbar joins Line of Duty colleagues to toast Vicky McClure’s marriage to Jonathan Owen

The NI actor joined guests at the wedding in Nottingham on Friday.

Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar has joined his Line of Duty colleagues to toast the wedding of co-star Vicky McClure to film director Jonathan Owen this weekend.

McClure (40) and Owen (52) tied the knot in her home city of Nottingham on Friday.

The wedding featured a Line of Duty reunion of sorts, with Dunbar, Martin Compston and the show’s director Jed Mercurio raising a glass to McClure, who played DCI Kate Fleming in the hit BBC show.

The bride was pictured enjoying tins of Red Stripe as part of the celebrations, with her beaming co-stars snapping selfies of themselves enjoying the occasion.

McClure had earlier posted a photograph of the married couple after the ceremony at Nottingham Council House to her Instagram account.

Afterwards, the couple appeared on a late-night BBC Radio Wales show hosted by Katie Owen, the groom’s daughter, who left the wedding reception early to host the slot.

She revealed on her show: “If anyone’s listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they’ve just got married.”

After she asked them how the big day was, McClure said: “We’ve had the most amazing special day. We’re gutted that you’ve had to go back but we’re so proud of you for what you’re doing.

“You’re missing lots of dancing Katie, but we can do that again. We love you and miss you.”

Before they returned to the party, the couple requested the track Happy Together by The Turtles to be played in their honour.

McClure announced her engagement to Welsh director and actor Owen in 2017. The actress first gained recognition for her role in the 2006 skinhead-drama film This Is England and later won a Bafta for its follow-up series This Is England ’86.

Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar enjoying the festivities

She is arguably most famed for her role as DI Kate Fleming from Line Of Duty, which she starred in alongside Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston.

She gained further recognition outside acting for her charity work and has been involved with the Alzheimer’s Society for many years.

In 2019, she started Nottingham-based Our Dementia Choir after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and found comfort in music.

Welsh producer and actor Owen has appeared in shows including Shameless and My Family and also won a Bafta for producing 2006 documentary The Aberfan Disaster.