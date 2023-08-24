Anger after NI Comic Con event backtracks on shuttle bus commitment

Organisers had originally advertised the event with- shuttle bus services

A Northern Ireland comic book festival ‘s announcement that shuttle buses will be unavailable at an upcoming event has caused anger among its followers.

Comic Con Northern Ireland are set to hold the event in less than a month at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn after a successful first year in 2022, but announced on Wednesday that the buses would be unavailable for fans.

Previous advertisements posted on their social media accounts had indicated the shuttle bus service would be available.

One fan who contacted the Belfast Telegraph said there was “a lot of anger”, with many punters booking their tickets on the basis of the original plans to provide the shuttle buses.

An original announcement in September 2022 said: “After feedback from the event we are pleased to announce that we will be putting shuttle buses on for Comic Con Northern Ireland 2023.”

That was followed by a second promise in July 2023: “We are delighted to announce we will be putting shuttle buses on, we are pricing these up as we speak and more info will follow on this service.”

On Wednesday night, the company posted an update confirming the buses would not be available.

"Regrettably we will not be providing a shuttle bus service for Comic Con NI 2023,” they said.

"It was our intention to provide a shuttle bus service from Lisburn to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, however due to costs and availability we are unable to offer this facility.

"It is our intention to host a survey on the Comic Con website at a later date to gauge the desire for this service. We would like to offer a shuttle bus service going forward however we can only do so if there is a demand.

"For those travelling by car, we are delighted to offer FREE PARKING at the venue. If you are planning on using public transport please visit www.translink.co.uk to view bus and train timetables.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you at COMIC CON NI on September 9/10 2023.”

Comic Con NI has been approached for further comment.