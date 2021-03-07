Anticipation builds after dramatic Bloodlands twist

Episode three will air tonight at 9pm on BBC One

Bloodlands viewers were left stunned when James Nesbitt’s detective Tom Brannick shot Adam Corry in last Sunday’s episode two climax.

Corry (played by Ian McElhinney) had only seen for the first time the shallow grave where his brother - one of Goliath’s victims - had lain undiscovered with the remains of two other people for decades, when he was shot.

With Line Of Duty's Jed Mercurio at the helm under his production company HTM Television, Bloodlands is a compelling cat-and-mouse chase between Nesbitt's haunted detective Brannick and the mythical assassin known only as Goliath.

He was a murderer who, in the lead-up to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, "disappeared" figures - both loyalist and republican - who posed a threat to the peace process.

After last week’s episode, viewers were unsurprisingly asking questions such as, is Brannick Goliath and why did the supposed good cop murder Corry?

The second episode appeared to quell some criticism viewers had to the series’ opener and that was largely down to last week’s shocking twist.

It was revealed last week that three bodies found on the island are David Corry, Father Simon Quinlan and Joe Harkin, but what happened to Brannick’s wife Emma? Is she dead?

Dinger also suggested that Brannick may have had the capabilities to “engineer her own disappearance”, and after shooting Corry at point-black range, he may be right.

DCS Twomey has some questions of his own to answer after driving into the middle of the country and calling the widow of Goliath victim Harkin, Siobhan.

After telling her “we need to be careful”, viewers will be dying to know what’s going on.

The penultimate episode of Bloodlands airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One and it can’t come quickly enough.