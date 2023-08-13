Antrim actor ‘finding strength in being Northern Irish’ following ‘strange hostility’ to nationality

An Irish Goodbye star said he found some misrepresentations “upsetting”.

Seamus O'Hara (second from right) pictured with colleagues from Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye

A Co Antrim actor has found “strength” in calling himself Northern Irish after a “strange hostility” towards his nationality during the Oscar success of short film An Irish Goodbye.

Seamus O’Hara, who played Turlough in the film, which also starred James Martin and won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in March 2023, has recalled feeling “strange” about being asked to step out of embassy photos and the film’s exclusion from the list of Irish nominees.

“Our film was a part of the ‘Green Wave’ this year in Hollywood,” he tweeted.

"First started feeling strange when the reporting in RoI was omitting Irish Goodbye from the list of Irish nominees.

"It got enough kick back that eventually we were being included in that list.

"However being ‘included’ in this way found all manner of instances where institutions simply didn’t know how to categorise us. Irish? British? Northern Irish?! Ulster?!! Northern British Irish Ulster? What are they?!

"There were embassy pictures we were asked to step out of.”

It was at this stage, he continued to explain, that he “started finding strength in calling myself Northern Irish."

"This doesn’t diminish my Irishness,” Mr O’Hara added.

"It establishes a particular kind of Irishness that I’m proud of, and I felt no kinship to the strange hostility from some brands of Irish."

The actor said he “can’t really be upset about it anymore” despite feeling that way at the time of the incidents.

“But this is where we are,” he told followers on social media.

"I manage my expectations of others – NI is extremely complex and we don’t even really know how to talk about ourselves yet.

"We haven’t found comfortable ways of defining ourselves yet.

"But the conversation in the North is active and very very exciting.

"Artists from the North are coming together in a way that hasn’t happened in a long time.”

Mr O’Hara was reflecting after “one of the best weekends of my life” at the Listowel Writers’ Week – a literary festival in Co Kerry – which came at the end of a run of BAFTA, Oscar and IFTA wins for the critically acclaimed short film.

"Being Irish/Northern Irish in London, LA and Dublin are three different experiences,” he said.

It comes after Mr O’Hara admitted that being described as “anything other than Irish” over the last year has been “upsetting”.

He was quote-tweeting an Irish Post article in which Belfast publisher and poetry editor Stephen Connolly hit out anti-Northern Ireland attitudes shown by locals at the Listowel Writers’ Week he had been hired to curate.

Mr Connolly said he had been met with comments like: “Could they not have got anyone Irish to do it?”, with one complaint comparing his running of the festival to unionist gerrymandering of the NI local government system in the 1960s.

Another person approached him in the foyer of the venue after one of the events and said, “I have been involved with this festival before and I just want to tell you that you’ve ruined it.”

The Belfast native has since had his curatorship of the Listowel Writers’ Week terminated after just one year.

Cushendun actor O’Hara tweeted in support of Mr Connolly and shared his own experience of the week-long festival.

"I’ve had the most interesting year being described as anything other than Irish by the Irish, which as an Irishman is pretty upsetting,” he said.

"I attended Listowel and it was a beautiful meeting of artists, however the ‘you’re not the right kind [of] Irish, please leave’ was strong.”

O’Hara, who has also appeared in television sensation Game Of Thrones, recently hit out at politicians in Northern Ireland for showing a “terrible failure of leadership” and sending voters a “dangerous” message that democracy does not work.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the time on the wider political situation here, the actor said the current situation with a lack of Stormont is a “national disgrace”.

“There’s a serious lack of accountability. There’s a serious lack of leadership at the moment,” he said.

Acknowledging his position as an artist rather than a politician, he added: “But I do understand the qualitative value in at least pretending to be leading.

"Have we not learned enough? Can we not learn from our lessons and see that the way forward, the way out of these deadlocks is to sit down at a table and talk and compromise where it can be found.

"It’s difficult. It’s not meant to be easy, but we’ve learned that that’s what works. And we’ve also learned that that’s what the general population of the country want to happen.”