Barbenheimer drives record 570,000 admissions for Omniplex Cinemas

Northern Ireland filmgoers have come out in force for the summer blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, driving record admissions for the Omniplex Cinema Group.

In the first two weeks of release for the two films, collectively dubbed Barbenheimer, a record-breaking 570,000 admissions were welcomed across Omniplex’s 37 cinema locations on the island of Ireland.

The surge in admissions, also fuelled by blockbusters Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Elemental and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, beat the group’s previous 14-day record set in July 2018 when Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, The Incredibles 2 and Mission Impossible: Fallout were the headline features.

Paul Anderson, director of Omniplex group, said: “Due to the hype of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, we were expecting a rush of cinemagoers to flock to their local Omniplex, but the demand that we did see was way beyond what we were predicting.

“A huge thank you must go to all the Omniplex staff across our 37 sites who worked tirelessly to ensure our customers had the best experience they possibly could, even despite the high volume coming in through the doors.

“That said, we would also like to thank our loyal customers who, as always, were courteous and respectful towards staff. Their excitement and enthusiasm was infectious and the buzz in our cinemas was second to none.”

The group predicts this popularity to continue due to more new releases to come in 2023 such as The Exorcist Movie: Believer in October, The Marvels in November and both Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to be released in December.

Elpitha Lyssary, NI marketing manager for Omniplex, said, “2023 has been a fantastic year for cinema with such a packed release schedule full of variety for all tastes. The back-to-back blockbuster releases of the past few months in particular has resulted in a huge surge in admissions for us proving that there is still nothing that compares to the actual cinema experience.”

Since June 2021, Omniplex Cinema Group has opened four new locations, including The Avenue, a luxury cinema experience in Belfast, as well as Ballinasloe, Killarney, and Mullingar.

Soon the group’s 38th cinema location will open in Scotch Hall Shopping Centre, Drogheda.