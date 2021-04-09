Belfast artist Jack Coulter and Normal People star Paul Mescal named on Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ list

A Belfast artist has been listed on Forbes’ annual ‘30 under 30’ list.

The prestigious list recognises young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are aged under 30 and viewed as strong influences in the industries of business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail, and the arts and entertainment.

Belfast artist Jack Coulter (26) was named under the art and culture category.

The abstract expressionist is widely known for the visceral quality present in his work, with Anne Hathaway, Paul McCartney, Patti Smith and the Freddie Mercury estate owning some of his work.

In 2020, The Financial Times described him as one of the most popular abstract painters emerging today. He joins Normal People star Paul Mescal (25) an Emmy-nominated actor, who is listed in the entertainment category this year alongside his Normal People co-star, actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (22).

Mescal is among several Irish names included in the list, which celebrates its 10th anniversary after launching in 2011.

Another Irishman who made the list this year is Neil Dunne, who also features in the entertainment category. The 25-year-old is the co-founder of Andrson, a sound-driven AI-powered tool that connects emerging artists to industry professionals, helping them to become discovered.

Since it launched in 2019, the audio analysis company has more than 8,000 musicians with more than 30,000 tracks in its system.

Mr Dunne has already been named in the ‘30 Under 30’ list for both the Sunday Independent and Business Post in 2020.

Singer-songwriter Joy Crookes (22) is another in the entertainment category with Irish heritage. She is the daughter of an Irishman and a Bangladeshi mother.

She earned a spot on the shortlist for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Brit Awards and placed fourth on the BBC Sound of 2020 list.

Cork rower Paul O’Donovan (26) has been listed in the sports and games category. The Skibbereen athlete won Ireland’s first rowing medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, a silver, alongside older brother Gary.

Named in the social impact category was Ireland-based Ralf Alwani (29), co-founder of Urban Scale Interventions, which is heavily involved in the £25m ‘Our Future Foyle’ project to transform Derry’s riverfront.