Belfast author Paul McCracken finishes his second and third crime novels while on furlough

An east Belfast man who picked up the writing bug while on a Prince's Trust course has just published his second novel.

Paul McCracken (29) secured a two-book deal with English publishers earlier this year following the success of his self-published debut novel Layla's Song, a Belfast-set kidnap thriller.

His new release, Where Crows Land, is also locally based and majors on a detective who is haunted by the murders of close relatives by a serial killer he was trying to track down.

Paul, who still has a "day job" in manufacturing, got more time than he expected for moonlighting on his projects after being furloughed because of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Not only did he finish his second book, now available as an ebook on Amazon, but also tidied up the loose ends of a third, The Last Rains Of Winter, which is due out early next year.

"I always had a passion for storytelling and the Prince's Trust filmmaking course I attended in 2011 gave me fresh impetus," said the Castlereagh native.

"I ended up writing a full-length film script in the space of a week. It went on to score highly in an international screenplay competition in Los Angeles.

"Writing a novel seemed to be the obvious next step, a challenge that seemed daunting but also exciting.

"I've always seen Northern Ireland to be a great setting for stories that could resonate with a worldwide audience, stories which don't have to rely on any negative stereotypes or troubles from the past."

For more information, visit PaulMcCrackenBooks.com or follow Paul's social media accounts