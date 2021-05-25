Belfast comedian Tim McGarry set to take on new St Patrick’s Way coastal walk 

Challenge: Tim McGarry will help to launch the new route in County Down

Comedian and actor Tim McGarry is celebrating being out of lockdown by taking on and launching the new six-mile St Patrick’s Way Coastal Route.

The Belfast comic — best known for BBC’s Blame Game and Give My Head Peace — will launch and walk the new coastal route which the Saint Patrick Centre is officially opening on June 14 with pilgrim guides Martina Purdy and Elaine Kelly.

“I’m so happy to be out of lockdown that I’ve agreed to leave the safety of north Belfast for the wilds of County Down,” said McGarry.

“I have seen the images of sunny cliff-tops and beautiful beaches and I have my sun cream in my bag.”

McGarry is the second high-profile personality to sign up to walk St Patrick’s Way this season. Tyrone GAA legend Mickey Harte, who is now managing the Louth team, is to walk seven miles on St Patrick’s Way in Downpatrick on June 2. Dr Tim Campbell, director of the Saint Patrick Centre, said he was delighted that the Belfast comedian and actor is joining the pilgrim walk along the ancient coastal path.

“The team has been working hard to get the route ready and having walked it myself I can tell it is stunning with panoramic views, grottoes and beaches. It finishes with lunch in the oldest golf club in the world at Ardglass and Tim will be glad to know there is a bus back to the centre.”

“We are taking bookings for those who want to come along for a great day out.”

Pilgrim guide Martina Purdy, a former political correspondent, and Elaine Kelly a former barrister, said they are looking forward to walking with McGarry from Ballyhornan Beach to St Patrick’s Well, Ardtole and Ardglass.

“We hope it won’t be a case of Give My Feet Peace. I’m a big fan of Tim McGarry’s from my BBC days, especially when he drove the black taxi on Hearts and Minds.”

She added: “Tim McGarry has also agreed to do our Saint Patrick’s Podcast afterwards — if he is still speaking to us.”

Elaine Kelly said she hopes that Tim McGarry will enjoy the new route which is linked not just to St Patrick but to Bishop William Crolly, the Downpatrick cleric who founded the comic’s alma mater, St Malachy’s College.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with one of the funniest comedians in Ireland. The last time I spoke to Tim McGarry, he was a solicitor and I was a barrister. We’ve both come a long way since!”

Mr Harte said he was looking forward to walking with other pilgrims in the footsteps of St Patrick. Bookings are available on 02844 61900 or on www.saintpatrickcentre.co.uk