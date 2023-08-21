Belfast duo’s new Xbox game set to be showcased at ‘Glastonbury for games’

Point and click: Conor and Clare Bradley from Soft Leaf Studios, whose Stories of Blossom project received funding from Northern Ireland Screen

A Belfast-based husband and wife are heading to the “Glastonbury for games” this week to showcase their new point-and-click release.

Conor and Clare Bradley, from Soft Leaf Studios, will travel to Cologne to participate in Gamescon, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Their game, Stories of Blossom, went on sale last week and is accessible to those with disabilities.

It’s available on Steam and Itch, as well as Xbox consoles.

Conor and Clare Bradley from Soft Leaf Studios

Stories of Blossom, which boasts accessible features such as audio description, centres around the protagonist, Clara, who brings three short stories told by her grandfather to life.

The player will help Clara take on the role of an adventurer, pirate and astronaut, while befriending and helping a myriad of creatures on her quest.

Speaking about its origins, Conor notes that the plot came from a doodle drawn up a number of years ago.

“We’ve been working on Stories of Blossom for just under two-and-a-half years,” he said.

“But 10 years before I formed the studio, I did a doodle of a little girl being read stories by her grandfather and that idea always stuck with me.

“We then took that forward and did prototypes for the game.

“We were able to break it into a series of short stories and explore different characters and environments, so, creatively, it has been very rewarding.

“From the beginning, game accessibility has been our main goal. A lot of this work has been embedded into the experience itself, such as the readability of each dialogue line, the design of our puzzles and how we lay out information and menus.”

From the outset, the game stood apart from others in terms of audio descriptions.

Conor added: “Over the years we’ve seen it being used more, although ours remains more interactive.

“People see that we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

At Gamescon last year, he met a team from Xbox, who invited him to take part in an accessibility showcase.

“They came to Belfast and filmed an interview with myself and Clare, who’s the art director,” he said.

“It showcased the game and raised awareness of the extensive role developers can play in making gaming more accessible.

“Gamescom is a huge opportunity. People swarm to see the new games that are out and to get a hands-on opportunity of demos of games that haven’t been released or updates that haven’t been released.”

Conor and Clare Bradley

Like many creative media projects, Stories of Blossom received funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

Conor also got support through Future Screens NI and an award from the UK’s game fund prototype.

NI Screen chief content officer, Andrew Reid, explained that the gaming industry here has been growing.

“Stories of Blossom is one of the stand-out projects that we have helped to fund,” he said.

“Other developers like Italic Pig and Outsider provide a snapshot of the wealth of talent in the interactive space that exists in Northern Ireland.

“The video games industry represents an incredible opportunity for Northern Ireland as an established international location for developers and publishers and for large-scale digital content productions.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between games and innovation. Where games were once confined to screens and consoles, they have become dynamic catalysts for progress across industries such as education, healthcare, business and even scientific research.

“This is something which aligns perfectly with the Executive’s 10X economic strategy.”